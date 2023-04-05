Anglesey sea wall repairs underway after tidal erosion

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Anglesey Council’s highways structures and maintenance team are working to shore up a crumbling sea wall at Fryars Bay.

The work is being carried out in between tides and has caused some traffic delays in the area.

The repairs, which have been under way for the past month or so, followed reports of possible voids behind and beneath the sea wall, on the southeast of the island.

According to the council, an investigation confirmed the problems which were “likely caused by the tidal forces”.

The work has impacted an area of the B5109 road between Beaumaris and Llangoed.

Eroded

A spokesperson for Anglesey Council said: “The concrete foundation for the wall has been completely eroded and small parts have been removed completely by the tide.

“The works, which are being carried out by our Highway Structures Maintenance team, need to be timed around the tides and so take a while to complete in stages.”

The spokesperson added that while the work was ongoing, further voids under the footway were uncovered. “Following completion of the concrete foundations we will then excavate the footway to expose the void in full, then reinstate the footway in full.”

The work is expected to be completed within a couple of weeks and has so far cost approximately £50,000.

The sea wall is important for protecting the coastline from erosion and flooding. The council is working to ensure that the wall is repaired as soon as possible to protect the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

