Anglesey to celebrate St David’s Day for four consecutive days

The Isle of Anglesey will celebrate St David’s Day for four consecutive days.

Menter Iaith Môn is organising a series of parades in Holyhead, Beaumaris, Llangefni and Amlwch, the first of which will kick off on March 1st.

The organisation, which promotes the use of the Welsh language on the island, says the events have been made possible because of the enthusiasm of young people, the support of schools, the enthusiastic assistance of local communities, as well as the generous support of musicians.

Elen Hughes, of Menter Iaith Môn, said: “Young people have had to cope with so many challenges during the pandemic, so it’s wonderful “that they can look forward to celebrate together in the open air.

“These are the future of our communities on Anglesey, so coming out to support them, as they share their pride in their Welsh identity, will be a tonic for us all. So come out to support them in your shirts, hats or with banners, so that we can once again celebrate St David’s Day.”

‘Holyhead’

The parade in Holyhead starts from St Mary’s Church at 10am on March 1. In addition to a samba band and Welsh costumes, the parade will include a specially made artistic sea dragon to celebrate the event.

Year 7 pupils at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi will continue the festivities with a gig with singer Elin Fflur.

The three other parades will also kick start at 10am. On the 2nd of March, the Beaumaris parade will start from the Leisure Centre and finish at the park beside the Castle.

On the 3rd of March, Llangefni’s parade will start from the ‘Dingle’ car park and finish in the County Council car park beside the Town Hall.

The last parade will take place on the 4th of March in Amlwch, starting off from the Salem Street car park, and finishing in Amlwch Primary School.

Following the loud and cheerful parades lead by the Samba Band, Beaumaris Brass Band, Mr Urdd and Selog, the children will get to enjoy even more celebrations. In addition to Elin Fflur, the Moniars, Tesni Hughes and Rhys Owain Edwards will all be offering outdoor entertainment for the crowd.

