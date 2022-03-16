Anglophobia should be recognised as a form of discrimination like Islamophobia says Conservative councillor

Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter

A Conservative councillor has called for Anglophobia – prejudice against the English – to be recognised as a form of discrimination like Islamophobia.

Claire Feaver made the plea as her council in Scotland agreed unanimously to adopt a definition of Islamophobia, set out by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims at Westminster.

“I think we also need to recognise along with Islamophobia, Anglophobia,” she said.

“As a minority group in Moray, I get more emails and telephone calls from people who’ve suffered from Anglophobia and I’d like to flag that up.

“Anglophobia is there all the time, numerous constituents over the last five years have come to me asking what we’re going to do about this.”

‘On the hoof’

The notice of motion on Islamaphobia was put forward by council leader Graham Leadbitter (below) following a request from the Muslim Engagement and Development group.

It will help the local authority strengthen its equalities responsibilities by eliminating discrimination, harassment and victimisation of Muslims, promoting equality of opportunity and fostering good relations between communities. He said it would not be appropriate to change the wording to include Anglophobia as a lot of work had gone into agreeing a clear, well researched definition of Islamophobia. “We would all agree any form of discrimination is completely unacceptable,” he said. “It’s a particularly insidious form of abuse. “But we are at risk if we randomly add bits to this motion because there are many areas it could cover. “For example, we could add gypsy traveller discrimination, which is significant and widespread. “I’m not averse to having [Anglophobia] incorporated into the council’s policies, I just think it needs to be done correctly. “If there is a definition to be incorporated then we need to know what that definition is. I don’t want to make that up on the hoof.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

