Anglophobia should be recognised as a form of discrimination like Islamophobia says Conservative councillor
Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A Conservative councillor has called for Anglophobia – prejudice against the English – to be recognised as a form of discrimination like Islamophobia.
Claire Feaver made the plea as her council in Scotland agreed unanimously to adopt a definition of Islamophobia, set out by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims at Westminster.
“I think we also need to recognise along with Islamophobia, Anglophobia,” she said.
“As a minority group in Moray, I get more emails and telephone calls from people who’ve suffered from Anglophobia and I’d like to flag that up.
“Anglophobia is there all the time, numerous constituents over the last five years have come to me asking what we’re going to do about this.”
‘On the hoof’
The notice of motion on Islamaphobia was put forward by council leader Graham Leadbitter (below) following a request from the Muslim Engagement and Development group.
It will help the local authority strengthen its equalities responsibilities by eliminating discrimination, harassment and victimisation of Muslims, promoting equality of opportunity and fostering good relations between communities.
He said it would not be appropriate to change the wording to include Anglophobia as a lot of work had gone into agreeing a clear, well researched definition of Islamophobia.
“We would all agree any form of discrimination is completely unacceptable,” he said. “It’s a particularly insidious form of abuse.
“But we are at risk if we randomly add bits to this motion because there are many areas it could cover.
“For example, we could add gypsy traveller discrimination, which is significant and widespread.
“I’m not averse to having [Anglophobia] incorporated into the council’s policies, I just think it needs to be done correctly.
“If there is a definition to be incorporated then we need to know what that definition is. I don’t want to make that up on the hoof.”
Everyone’s a victim nowadays………..
People are so thin-skinned these days…… 😉
You’ve gotta be joking right? We’ve had centuries of discrimination, if you think the English are being decriminated against just remember the old 19th century ‘Welsh Not’ hat to see how far back our discrimation goes ! And if your aim, in wanting anglophobia classed as discrimination, is to stop us criticising you for years of neglect – think again! We are poor and it is because of the actions of our neighbour.
Steve, With apologies for the cliche, ‘I know where you’re coming from’. However … … I’m sure you will agree that discrimination against the Cymry dates back to the founding of our nation. Look at the comments of the so-called ‘Venerable’ Bede who had to square the circle of supporting the (pagan) Anglo-Saxons and their massacre of the monks of Bangor-is-Coed. Or the ethnic cleansing promoted by Edward I to build his castle in the ‘Beau marais’ at Biwmares/Beaumaris. Where were the Cymry re-settled? On the poorer ground of Niwbwrch/Newborough – hence the name. Then there are the Penal Laws… Read more »
Can we have a Cymrophobia policy, too, please?
And one with teeth.
Diolch.
(We’ve been waiting centuries for one.)
I have Toryphobia. Guilty as charged.
Aww, those poor invasive thieves who look down on everyone else and have a massive superiority complex. My heart bleeds after all the real life abuse every Welsh person has had to go through because of them.
racism and xenophobia are encapsulated under the banner of “Hate Crime” you Tory plank so “Anglophobia” is already recognised as “a form of discrimination” and therefore a “Hate Crime”. However because the Tories have cut the number of Police there is nobody left to prosecute it. I can’t believe people vote for these people #IndyWales not to get away from the English, just to escape the morons in the Tory Party.
See what I mean?…. A comments page full of victims!!
You still cucking for your tory overlords?
They should get a sense of humour, as it’s only banter. lol.
Now where have I heard that before, let me think.
The thing is, aside from all of the hypocrisy of a Tory councillor saying this in light of what her party stands for: the conservation of The English Establishment* and all the horror, genocide, injustice, torture, hatred, subjugation, racism, butchery, destruction, thievery and divers other vile crimes meted out on the various peoples of this archipelago and across the whole of the Earth to ensure that that Establishment remains in existence up to this very day and all the absurdity of that in and of itself. All of that aside, it is one thing to have a culture war, it… Read more »
Why are people Anglophobic? Saves time waiting for the English to prove their obnoxiousness.