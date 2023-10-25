Animal rescue sanctuary seeks support during cold winter months

An animal rescue sanctuary has made a plea for donations to help keep their dogs warm through the cold winter months.

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue, based just outside Aberystwyth and operating all over Wales and north-west England, currently has more than 50 dogs in residence.

Most of them are ex-racing dogs that are no longer wanted by the industry.

Appeal

The sanctuary is launching a winter warmer appeal to fund the heat lamps required to keep the dogs warm.

If potential supporters are unable to donate cash, fleece blankets are also being gratefully received.

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue founder Hayley Bradley said: “We have been so busy this year rescuing dogs discarded by the racing industry.

“We are glad we can save these dogs and give them a chance of a real life, but it’s expensive, particularly with the current squeeze on finances.

“We’re hugely grateful for all the help and donations from the public this year and hope they’ll be able to back us one more time as we move towards Christmas.”

Donations of money can be made via www.hectorsgreyhoundrescue.org and for any donations of blankets and other items call 0300 011 011 9 and leave a message.

