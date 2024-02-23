Annual campaign to encourage children to eat more vegetables returns

An annual campaign to encourage children to eat more vegetables has returned for its sixth year.

Launched earlier this week, the theme of this year’s campaign ‘The Big Chomp’ is urging children to boost their vegetable intake through a schools’ programme and advertising campaign.

The award-winning campaign comes from Veg Power, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky Media and is being supported by the Welsh Government which is funding a bilingual school programme for all primary schools across Wales, targeting over 262,000 children.

Data

Current data suggests a third of children are eating less than one portion of vegetables a day and 53% of children said they wanted to eat more vegetables.

Veg Power was founded in 2018 to turn around vegetable consumption in the UK and inspire veggie loving habits that children can share with their parents and their own children in the future.

Following previous campaigns, 64% of parents in Wales whose children participated in the programme lasts year reported their child ate more vegetables and 73% of parents reported their child tried new vegetables.

Vital

Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle said: “It is vital we help our children understand the importance of eating healthy foods and one of the best ways to do this is to make it fun.

“Children’s veg intake has decreased over recent years and this could contribute to poorer health outcomes as they grow up. This campaign is a fantastic way to promote health eating and help change behaviours in a fun and positive way.

Education settings are a key part of our Healthy Weight, Healthy Wales strategy to reduce and prevent obesity.

“This is why it is great we have been able to support the schools programme this year, to help encourage children and their families to eat more veg and make healthier choices.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

