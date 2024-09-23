Another NHS dental service bites the dust

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Another NHS dental service will soon bite the dust on Ynys Môn, with three dental other practices already closed or withdrawing NHS services since late 2022.

Valley Dental has announced that it will no longer provide an NHS service after December.

Patients will however still be able to continue to be seen privately by the practice, on Boston Terrace, Valley.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board confirmed there would now only be six practices continuing to provide NHS dental services following the latest termination.

Valley Dental confirmed the news in a Facebook post: “As you are aware, back in April we made the difficult decision to reduce our NHS services due to challenges retaining an NHS dentist.

“After much careful consideration and with heavy hearts, we have made the decision to terminate our NHS services as of December 31, 2024.

The decision had been “a long and complex process, influenced by many factors.”

“Whilst we have proudly operated under the NHS for many years, recent changes to NHS contracts and the way we are required to provide treatment have made it impossible to continue offering the standard of care that we believe our NHS patients deserve,

“Over the next three months we will be completing existing treatments, but wil not opening any new courses of treatment, nor will we be offering any new examination appointments,” the surgery confirmed

After providing details of how patients could join its practice plans, it added:

“We understand that this change may cause some concern, and we are here to answer any questions…

“We deeply appreciate your trust and loyalty, and we look forward to continuing to support your dental health through our new services.”

The post prompted comments with some querying the continuation of their treatment, how it would impact children, costs and what they should do now.

Peter Greensmith, Assistant Director for the North Wales Dental Service at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “This news will clearly be disappointing to a number of residents on Ynys Môn and I am sorry for any anxiety it will cause.

“Valley Dental Practice is working to ensure that treatments are completed by 31 December 2024, and NHS dental services will continue to be provided to patients until this termination date.

“Patients seeking an alternative NHS practice can find contact details here, while those with an urgent dental need can be triaged for an appointment with the Health Board’s Emergency Dental Service by calling NHS Wales 111.

“The Health Board has awarded £160,000 to increase access to NHS dental service capacity on Ynys Môn this year and we are currently out to tender for additional dental services.

“While this additional activity will go some way to replacing provision that has been lost in recent years, we regret that access to NHS dentistry will remain very challenging on the island, as it is across North Wales and the United Kingdom.”

