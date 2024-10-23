Anthony Slaughter re-elected as leader of Wales Green Party.

Anthony Slaughter has been re-elected as the leader of Wales Green Party.

Mr Slaughter has been leader/spokesperson of the party since December 2018, and previously served as its deputy leader in 2014 and 2015.

He has stood for the Greens in Westminster, Senedd, local authority and town council elections in the past.

The party has also elected two co-deputy leaders, Philip Davies, who leads the Young Greens in Wales and England as the Political Education Officer, and Linda Rogers, who is also an organising officer with CND Cymru.

Speaking after the results were announced Anthony Slaughter said: “I am proud and excited to have been re-elected for a further term as Wales Green Party leader.

“I’m looking forward to working with our activists and members across Wales to grow the party and breakthrough into the Senedd. Our historic second place in Cardiff South & Penarth at the general election shows we are on the cusp of achieving this.

“I want to congratulate Philip Davies and Linda Rogers on their election as deputy leaders. Together they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the leadership team and will play a crucial role in our 2026 Senedd campaign.”

Linda Rogers said: “I am excited to be working with the progressive forces in the Wales Green Party. In these rapidly changing and tumultuous times, I look forward to working with our communities to make a future fit for our young people, here and around the world.”

Phillip Davies added: “I’m pleased to be elected by members as one of the Deputy Leaders of Wales Green Party. I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard with the rest of the team to grow the party in all communities across Cymru.”

