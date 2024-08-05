Anti-20mph group refuses to back down despite big drop in casualty numbers

Martin Shipton

A campaign group that opposes the introduction of a default 20mph speed limit on roads in Wales has refused to change its position despite official statistics that show significant falls in deaths and injuries at all speeds since the change was made.

Most roads with a 30mph speed limit saw it reduced to 20mph from September 2023.

Figures published by the Welsh Government show casualty reductions as follows for the period January to March 2024, in comparison with January to March 2023:

All severities at all speeds: 811 (2024); 4348 (2023);

20mph. All severities: 300 (2024); 662 (2023)

Killed or seriously injured: 63 (2024); 144 (2023)

Slightly injured: 237 (2024); 518 (2023)

30mph. All severities: 77 (2024); 1522 (2023)

Killed or seriously injured: 15 (2024); 343 (2023)

Slightly injured: 62 (2024); 1179 (2023)

40mph. All severities: 74 (2024); 397 (2023)

Killed or seriously injured: 20 (2024); 98 (2023)

Slightly injured: 54 (2024); 299 (2023)

50mph. All severities: 94 (2024); 273 (2023)

Killed or seriously injured: 23 (2024); 67 (2023)

Slightly injured: 71(2024); 206 (2023)

60mph. All severities: 214 (2024); 1235 (2023)

Killed or seriously injured: 71 (2024); 401 (2023)

Slightly injured: 143 (2024); 834 (2023)

70mph. All severities: 52 (2024); 259 (2023)

Killed or seriously injured: 12 (2024); 73 (2023)

Slightly injured: 40 (2024); 186 (2023)

‘Reduce casualties’

Responding to the new figures, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We’ve still got a way to go but every casualty reduced makes a difference. The principal objective of the policy has always been to reduce casualties and help people feel safer in their communities and this data reinforces we’re on the way to achieving this.”

However, a spokesperson for the anti-20mph limit United Voices Senedd Lobby Group responded: “The release of the latest road incidents data has been welcomed by the Welsh Government as they congratulate each other on how the figures prove their decision to implement the 20mph legislation was correct.

“Unfortunately, the data provided is incomplete making it impossible to compare like with like. However, what the data provided does highlight is an increase in deaths and serious injuries across all roads combined for the first six months of available data. In Q4 (Quarter 4) 2022/2023 there was an increase of six deaths and 26 serious injuries and in Q1 2023/24 there was no decrease in deaths and an increase of 10 serious injuries

“The Welsh Government needs to explain to the Welsh public, why this trend has occurred since the implementation of The Restricted Roads (20mph Speed Limit) Order 2022 and also explain to the Welsh taxpayer how this fits in with the claims of saving the NHS £92m per year.

“Rather than taking just one part of the data that fits the narrative we would suggest that the Welsh Government need to hold themselves accountable to not just the individuals and families involved in these incidents but also to the wider country of Wales. We need to know not only how but why we continue to see no decrease in deaths and an increase in serious injuries.

“These are questions only the Welsh Government can and should answer.

Smokescreen

They added: “We still suspect that implementing the 20mph on the basis of saving lives is a smokescreen for the real reason behind the legislation and would welcome clarification from the Welsh Government and Ken Skates MS – Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport on the emphasis they are putting on meeting their agenda as set out in the Welsh Transport Delivery Plan.

“The promised benefits to air quality did not happen. This is illustrated by these direct quotes from the Welsh Government document Introducing 20mph speed limits: frequently asked questions: “Transport for Wales (TfW) published the 20mph phase 1 air quality monitoring report in May 2024. The data shows no material effect on local air quality to date.’ Also,: “Imperial College London found that 20mph limited areas were ‘pollution neutral’.

“The anger and frustration regarding 20mph in Wales continues as people still feel their voice is not being heard in the Welsh Government.

“More protests are happening and planning is well under way for an ‘around Wales’ protest from September 14-15 2024 culminating in a protest meeting on the steps of the Senedd September 17 in Cardiff. Before that Conwy County has another protest happening on Saturday August 10 to highlight the continued opposition in the county.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

