Anti-corruption organisation calls for independent probe into Blythyn sacking

Emily Price

A leading anti-corruption organisation has called for an independent probe into the sacking of junior minister Hannah Blythyn.

Transparency International UK is a global movement working to expose serious governance issues in both the UK and devolved governments through impartial, evidence-based research.

The organisation says an investigation should be launched immediately to establish the facts surrounding the ongoing confusion relating to the dismissal of the former social partnership minister.

Ms Blythyn was removed from Vaughan Gething’s cabinet in May after she was accused of being the source of a leaked iMessage screen grab published by Nation.Cymru.

The image revealed the First Minister had told a pandemic era ministerial group chat that he was deleting messages because they could be subject to Freedom of Information legislation.

Ms Blythyn denied the being the source of the leak saying her integrity remains in tact.

She returned to the Senedd on Tuesday (July 9) after several weeks spent on sick leave having been signed with acute anxiety and stress.

The Delyn MS was seen on Senedd TV cameras sharking her head and mouthing “no” whilst the First Minister told politicians in the Chamber that the screen grab could be traced to her phone.

On Thursday (July 11) Nation.Cymru took the extraordinary step of confirming Ms Blythyn was not the source of leaked messages.

The First Minister says he has “never tried to claim” she was the direct source.

It came following months of controversies surrounding the First Minister’s Labour leadership bid.

Reservations

Transparency International UK has previously expressed reservations about potential conflicts of interest around a £200,000 donation Mr Gething received in support of his campaign to lead Welsh Labour.

The huge sum had been donated by a convicted polluter who dumped toxic sludge on a sensitive wetlands site in the Gwent Levels some ministers had been fighting to protect.

The series of scandals which have overshadowed the First Minister’s tumultuous tenure led to a vote of no confidence in his leadership and the collapse of the co-operation deal between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Because the non binding confidence vote was tabled in opposition time, the First Minister has been able to continue on in office.

Transparency International UK’s Nations and Regions Programme Manager, Juliet Swann says fallout from the covid message leak has “undermined trust” in the Welsh Government.

She said: “The confusion in Wales demonstrates the weakness of the current iterations of Ministerial Codes of Conduct across the UK. To be truly effective such codes need to be coupled with independent powers to investigate breaches and enforce sanctions. This is as necessary in the devolved institutions as it is at Westminster.

“As the fallout from the iMessage leak continues to undermine trust in the Welsh Government, significant concerns remain as to whether the First Minister’s behaviour conforms to the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

“To ensure a robust assessment of whether ministerial standards of integrity are being followed, Vaughan Gething should appoint an independent advisor to provide much-needed clarity over whether rules have been broken.

“To take this step would follow the precedent of Carwyn Jones being investigated by James Hamilton, an independent adviser to the Scottish Ministerial Code.”

Probe

An independent inquiry was launched into the former First Minister in 2017 after bullying allegations against the Welsh Government emerged in the wake of the death of former minister Carl Sargeant.

Juliet Swann added: “The ongoing tumult caused by these issues is bringing Welsh politics into disrepute and undermining public trust in the Senedd and the Welsh government. A self-referral from Mr Gething can address these issues and help restore that trust.”

Mr Gething is expected to face further questions on the sacking of his junior minister in the Senedd this week as the Welsh Tories prepare to use a mechanism that could compel him to reveal the evidence he used when making his decision.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “An unredacted version of the screenshot sent to the Welsh Government by a journalist identified the owner of the phone the screenshot originated from.

“The First Minister has made it repeatedly clear that he is not prepared to release the unredacted version unless all individuals identifiable through the exchanges agree to its release.”

