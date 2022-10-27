Anti-independence graffiti on Welsh language book shop ‘disappointing’
The owner of a Welsh language bookstore has said that she is ‘disappointed’ after anti-independence graffiti was written on the doorway.
The words ‘Ie Prydain No Cymru’ (Yes Britain No Wales) were written on the doorway in an apparent reversal of the pro-independence slogan Yes Cymru. A cartoonish Union Jack was also added.
The graffiti appeared on Siop Eifionydd in Porthmadog, Gwynedd on Sunday night.
The owner of the shop, Linda Edwards, told Golwg360 that she had never seen such graffiti on her shop before.
“Is it a reaction to me putting ‘Yma o Hyd’ products in the windows?” she asked. “I don’t know.
“It’s been seen a lot [on Facebook], and the public reaction was one of huge disappointment.
“It’s a depressing situation that it has been written.
“The shop has been going for fifty years, I haven’t been here for fifty years, but we’ve never had anything like this before.”
She said that she had now scrubbed the words off.
The graffiti prompted an angry reaction on the shop’s Facebook page, with one customer saying: “That’s maddening, I hope they catch who was responsible.”
Another said: “Outrageous. I hope there is CCTV in the street.”
This shows that the far right britnats are scared
Well, true say, it is always disappointing when’s one stuff has been vandalised…but check this out, not only does this incredibly petty and almost laughable bit of petulant graffiti demonstrate that independence for our great country is being talked about and getting everyone from Tory grandees to the type of sad yob who will happily bootlick the oppressor and turn on their own, but its also a bit of free publicity. For both Annibyniaeth and the shop I haven’t been to Porthmadog for some time and didn’t know there was such a bookshop there, but now I do. The next… Read more »
Clearly the little Englanders are getting rattled. Shows an awareness of the independence agenda is reaching all levels of our society including reactionary yobs!
Some Brits are angry at the success of Cymru, and the visibility of Cymraeg. Expect to see more of this crude intimidation.
It would be nice if the anglo troll had used consistent Cymraeg.
“ie” and “No”? That’s just lazy. Which shouldn’t surprise anyone. also the drawing of the sphincter tricolour is poor.
Should be easy to clean off with a dishwashing sponge and warm water. Hardly an assault on our rights. Like being savaged by a slug.
Overall 4/10.