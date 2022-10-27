Anti-independence graffiti on Welsh language book shop ‘disappointing’

The owner of a Welsh language bookstore has said that she is ‘disappointed’ after anti-independence graffiti was written on the doorway.

The words ‘Ie Prydain No Cymru’ (Yes Britain No Wales) were written on the doorway in an apparent reversal of the pro-independence slogan Yes Cymru. A cartoonish Union Jack was also added.

The graffiti appeared on Siop Eifionydd in Porthmadog, Gwynedd on Sunday night.

The owner of the shop, Linda Edwards, told Golwg360 that she had never seen such graffiti on her shop before.

“Is it a reaction to me putting ‘Yma o Hyd’ products in the windows?” she asked. “I don’t know.

“It’s been seen a lot [on Facebook], and the public reaction was one of huge disappointment.

“It’s a depressing situation that it has been written.

“The shop has been going for fifty years, I haven’t been here for fifty years, but we’ve never had anything like this before.”

She said that she had now scrubbed the words off.

The graffiti prompted an angry reaction on the shop’s Facebook page, with one customer saying: “That’s maddening, I hope they catch who was responsible.”

Another said: “Outrageous. I hope there is CCTV in the street.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

