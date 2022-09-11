One arrest after anti-monarchy protests in Cardiff and Edinburgh

There has been one arrest after anti-monarchy protestors gathered in Cardiff and Edinburgh ahead of the accession proclamations of King Charles III in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said an arrest was made outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the Queen’s coffin is due to be held on Monday.

There were also protests at the accession proclamation in Cardiff, with a small group holding anti-monarchy signs.

Hundreds had lined the streets outside the castle walls, including two protesters holding signs reading, in Welsh and English “Not our king!” and “It’s colonial subjugation of the Welsh people.”

Moments before the proclamation in Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon, a demonstrator appeared in the crowd opposite the Mercat Cross.

She held a sign saying “f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy”.

Officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.

One man shouted: “Let her go, it’s free speech,” while others yelled: “Have some respect.”

A police spokesman said a 22-year-old woman was arrested “in connection with a breach of the peace”.

It came after hecklers were heard booing during the event.

During the first proclamation of Charles, the Lord Lyon King of Arms gave a speech before declaring “God save the King”, which the crowd repeated.

One man was heard booing throughout the cheers.

The national anthem was then sung but, afterwards, people could be heard calling for a republic.

After Lord Lyon King led three cheers, saying “hip hip” to replies of “hooray”, booing was heard for a second time.

Earlier thousands of people had gathered at Cardiff Castle to hear Charles be proclaimed King in Wales.

More than 2,000 people had been allowed inside the grounds since the gates opened at 10am.

Prior to the Proclamation, 26 men of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh – supported by the Band of the Royal Welsh – were marching from City Hall at 11.25am along the Boulevard de Nantes, North Road and Duke Street to the castle.

They were accompanied by the regimental mascot, a Welsh billy goat called Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, and Goat Major Sergeant Mark Jackson.

Inside the castle, the Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, made the Proclamation in English and the Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, proclaimed Charles King in Welsh.

After the readings, members of 104th Regiment of the Royal Artillery fired a 21-gun salute before the singing of God Save The King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

It was the third time in three days that artillery fire has resounded across the Welsh capital to mark both the Queen’s death and the accession of her son to the throne.

Flags on the castle and council buildings, which had been flying at half-mast, were returned to full-mast on Saturday, to coincide with the Reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new monarch in London.

Flags will return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday after the Proclamation is read in Cardiff.

The Senedd was also recalled at 3pm to allow members to pay tribute to the Queen.

All other business has been suspended until after the state funeral on Monday September 19.

