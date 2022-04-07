Anti-nuclear campaign group to protest outside of constituency office of Ynys Môn MP over Wylfa plans
An anti-nuclear campaign group are to protest outside the office of Ynys Môn’s MPs over plans to build a new nuclear power plant on the island.
The UK Government this morning confirmed its intention to push ahead with a nuclear project at the Wylfa site on the island of Anglesey.
People Against Wylfa B (PAWB) said that the UK’s energy needs could be met with renewable energy and that ministerial claims that nuclear was necessary to support weather-dependent renewables was “simply not true”.
Ynys Môn’s MP who has described herself as an ‘Atomic Kitten’ has been a persistent advocate of a new nuclear plant on Anglesey.
A spokesperson for PAWB, Neil Crumpton, however said that the Prime Minister should not be “gung ho” about nuclear power.
“It is a complex and radio-toxic technology,” he said. “The UK should be showing the world how wind and solar energy, when backed-up by hydrogen-fired power stations, would provide reliable electricity to consumers no matter what the weather or season. Nuclear baseload is not needed.
“The widely distributed renewables ‘back-up’ would also greatly improve grid resilience and energy security whereas nuclear stations pose significant risks to national security.”
The campaigners also said that they were calling on the UK Government to impose sanctions on Russian uranium imports to aid the Ukrainians.
“Western democracies are as dependent on Russian-controlled uranium as Europe is on Russian gas,” Neil Crumpton said. “So western sanctions on Russian uranium would help the Ukraine and provide a timely warning about the West’s energy security.”
‘Vital’
Leading a debate at Westminster Hall in January, Virginia Crosbie said that “my nickname is Atomic Kitten,” and said that the small nuclear reactors were crucial to solving the UK’s “ongoing energy security and our ambitious goal to achieve net zero”.
“In the ’50s and ’60s we led the way with nuclear and nuclear export,” she said. “This is an opportunity for us to get back to where we were, leading in a sector that is so vital for our energy security. That is very important for jobs, and it will create skilled jobs in my constituency and across Wales and the UK.”
She argued that there was an opportunity to site other clean energy projects alongside the small nuclear reactors.
“Such co-location is not new; the original Wylfa power station was established to provide power to Anglesey Aluminium,” she said.
Under their new energy strategy published today a new body, Great British Nuclear, will be launched to bolster the UK’s nuclear capacity with the hope of up to 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2050 coming from the source of power, 25% of the projected electricity demand.
They hoped the focus on nuclear will deliver up to eight reactors, equivalent to one reactor a year instead of one a decade.
The UK government says it will “immediately begin work to secure access to the sites,” and also names Sizewell in Suffolk and Oldbury in South Gloucestershire alongside Wylfa.
How sad that we are governed by people who have no real concern about the future, people that wouldn’t know the truth if it jumped up and slapped them in the face. The only thing these people think about are themselves and how to maximize their wealth in the shortest time.
It’s time for a new wales 🏴 we in wales must run wales not outsiders vote Plaid Cymru 🏴
Good for PAWB! 👏 If the self styled ‘atomic kitten’ is so keen on nuclear power let her volunteer to have the deadly poisonous waste it will produce buried in her garden.
Anyone who treats their constituents with such contempt like Virginia Crosbie has by nonchalantly referring to herself as “Atomic Kitten” should never be given responsibility over one life let alone many. Period! And until the war in Ukraine changed Boris Johnson’s attitude towards investment in Mam Cymru, the people of Ynys Mon were effectively put on the employment & investment scrapheap by Whitehall. The only large Tory infrastructure build on the agenda was their Brexit border post hut akin to a garden shed. One moment you are not worth it. The next. You are vitally important to us i.e England.… Read more »
Energy security is important. Much of the mess we are in now can be traced back to Thatcher’s determination to privatise the energy sector and move away from our successful policy of having a mix of fuels run by the CEGB. But the Iron Lady was determined to leave it to the markets. Ironically most of those providers are now foreign owned and are driven by shareholder profit rather than secure energy production. Thankfully the renewable revolution has significantly changed things, but don’t forget Thatcher was going to build one new nuclear station every year for ten years. What was… Read more »
It’s about time someone did the maths on actual co2 emissions in Wales since 2007. I see nuclear switched off (which produced zero co2) and biomass (burning things) being laughingly called green along with pumping water all night with gas powered stations and releasing during the day to trade on the higher price difference being called green! It’s a bit like the speed limits on the m4, where cars produce less emissions because they run more efficient at lower speed but in reality they are there longer and in the case of the m4 crawl along at 20mph churning out… Read more »
You left out the bit about the poisonous waste nuclear produces and which has got to be stored underground for thousands of years – nothing very ‘green’ about that. There’s also nothing ‘variable’ about the tides! While the growing number of countries in the world now generating electricity from renewable sources arent sat around with candles 😉 https://www.climatecouncil.org.au/11-countries-leading-the-charge-on-renewable-energy/