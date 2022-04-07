Anti-nuclear campaign group to protest outside of constituency office of Ynys Môn MP over Wylfa plans

An anti-nuclear campaign group are to protest outside the office of Ynys Môn’s MPs over plans to build a new nuclear power plant on the island.

The UK Government this morning confirmed its intention to push ahead with a nuclear project at the Wylfa site on the island of Anglesey.

People Against Wylfa B (PAWB) said that the UK’s energy needs could be met with renewable energy and that ministerial claims that nuclear was necessary to support weather-dependent renewables was “simply not true”.

Ynys Môn’s MP who has described herself as an ‘Atomic Kitten’ has been a persistent advocate of a new nuclear plant on Anglesey.

A spokesperson for PAWB, Neil Crumpton, however said that the Prime Minister should not be “gung ho” about nuclear power.

“It is a complex and radio-toxic technology,” he said. “The UK should be showing the world how wind and solar energy, when backed-up by hydrogen-fired power stations, would provide reliable electricity to consumers no matter what the weather or season. Nuclear baseload is not needed.

“The widely distributed renewables ‘back-up’ would also greatly improve grid resilience and energy security whereas nuclear stations pose significant risks to national security.”

The campaigners also said that they were calling on the UK Government to impose sanctions on Russian uranium imports to aid the Ukrainians.

“Western democracies are as dependent on Russian-controlled uranium as Europe is on Russian gas,” Neil Crumpton said. “So western sanctions on Russian uranium would help the Ukraine and provide a timely warning about the West’s energy security.”

‘Vital’

Leading a debate at Westminster Hall in January, Virginia Crosbie said that “my nickname is Atomic Kitten,” and said that the small nuclear reactors were crucial to solving the UK’s “ongoing energy security and our ambitious goal to achieve net zero”.

“In the ’50s and ’60s we led the way with nuclear and nuclear export,” she said. “This is an opportunity for us to get back to where we were, leading in a sector that is so vital for our energy security. That is very important for jobs, and it will create skilled jobs in my constituency and across Wales and the UK.”

She argued that there was an opportunity to site other clean energy projects alongside the small nuclear reactors.

“Such co-location is not new; the original Wylfa power station was established to provide power to Anglesey Aluminium,” she said.

Under their new energy strategy published today a new body, Great British Nuclear, will be launched to bolster the UK’s nuclear capacity with the hope of up to 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2050 coming from the source of power, 25% of the projected electricity demand.

They hoped the focus on nuclear will deliver up to eight reactors, equivalent to one reactor a year instead of one a decade.

The UK government says it will “immediately begin work to secure access to the sites,” and also names Sizewell in Suffolk and Oldbury in South Gloucestershire alongside Wylfa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

