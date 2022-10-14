Anti-nuclear campaigners raise fears about Trawsfynydd mini-nuke test bed plans

Anti-nuclear campaigners have raised fears about a plan to turn Trawsfynydd into a test-bed for a new generation of mini nuclear power plants.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority which owns the Trawsfynydd nuclear power plant site has signed an agreement with the Welsh government’s development company, Cwmni Egino, to share information on how best to redevelop the site.

Cwmni Egino chief executive Alan Raymant has said that they are focused on installing one of a new generation of mini nuclear reactors developed by Rolls-Royce, with an aim to start on the work by 2027.

But anti-nuclear campaigners CND Cymru, Cymdeithas y Cymod, CADNO, and PAWB have released a statement opposing the plans and backing renewables instead.

“Wales is already a net exporter of electricity, and the investment into true renewables like wave, wind, tidal, and sun will be much more effective than the billions washed down the nuclear drain,” they said.

“We jointly call on the NDA to reconsider its support of nuclear development in Wales, and Trawsfynydd and Wylfa in particular, and further call on the UK and Welsh Government to invest in the green, clean, and renewable future of wave, wind, and sun that we all deserve.”

Last month anti-nuclear campaigners have protested against plans for new nuclear power stations to be built in Wales with a 70-mile march across Gwynedd and Anglesey.

‘Serious’

Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Council leader Dyfrig Siencyn is among those to have backed the plans for a new reactor at the nuclear power plant, which employed 500 people when in operation between 1967 and 1993.

“There’s quite a strong anti-nuclear lobby, and they have been demonstrating recently; we received a petition from them as a council,” he told the Telegraph newspaper.

“But I think we need nuclear energy if we are serious about addressing the climate change emergency.”

Cwmni Egino chief executive Alan Raymant said that a mini nuclear reactor was a “near term option”.

“Is it feasible to do a small modular reactor development on the site?” he asked. “If so, what might it look like?”

Alastair Evans, corporate affairs director at Rolls-Royce SMR, added: “Rolls-Royce SMR has publicly targeted several locations in the North West and north Wales, including Trawsfynydd, as sites for the first in a fleet of SMRs – a sovereign nuclear technology with the potential to provide clean, affordable power for generations to come.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

