Anti-social behaviour concerns raised over homeless accomodation

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

People have been smoking and drinking in their pyjamas opposite a former social club where a council has been housing homeless people without planning permission.

Concerns about anti-social behaviour were raised by local councillors who requested the application to approve the use of the upper floor of the former Cwmbran Town AFC Sports and Social Club as homeless accommodation be decided by the planning committee.

The application for eight bedroom accommodation by Rogiet-based Highmore Group, had been made as a result of Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department opening an enforcement case.

Retrospective

Permission was granted by the committee at its Wednesday, November 20 meeting but Llantarnam member Alan Slade said problems raised by councillors representing the Old Cwmbran area hadn’t been considered, or that the application was retrospective.

The Reform Party councillor said: “I think it’s worth reflecting the fact this is a retrospective application. Local members raised concerns of anti-social behaviour so whatever management measures are in place clearly aren’t working.

“The reports are observations of the property as it is being used and observers have seen people sat on the park bench opposite in their pyjamas smoking and drinking.”

Cllr Slade said he would have liked the planning department to have consulted the police or community safety team and said he wouldn’t approve application, despite acknowledging the need for temporary accommodation, as it “isn’t in the correct place”.

Intimidated

St Dials ward independent councillors Catherine Bonera and Elizabeth Haynes both said a bench should be provided for the Commercial Street property and Cllr Bonera claimed anti-social behaviour around the existing bench had risen “significantly”. Cllr Haynes said people felt they couldn’t use the bench or are intimidated.

She had written to the council to say: “Residents are often sitting in their pyjamas on a bench on the opposite side of the road, smoking and drinking.”

Planning officer Mia McAndrew confirmed police hadn’t been asked to comment on the application but said when complaints of anti-social behaviour have been investigated it hasn’t been found to have been caused by residents of the property.

She the property is monitored by 24 hour cameras, the property manager visits everyday and a daily report is also provided to the council’s housing department.

The housing department confirmed it works with the owner to house people above the former club and told planners: “Being able to access accommodation such as this allows Torfaen to house people in borough at much more affordable rate than out of county bed and breakfast facilities.”

The application also included retaining permission for a social club on the ground floor of the building. An earlier plan to convert the ground floor to three commercial units has been withdrawn.

The application was approved with only Cllr Slade voting against.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

