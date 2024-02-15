Anti-war protesters target Cardiff University over arms firm recruitment event

Martin Shipton

Anti-war campaigners are protesting against a recruitment event at Cardiff University organised by an arms firm that has supplied components for Israeli F-35 fighter jets used to bomb Gaza.

Originally due to have been staged at the university itself on February 15, the BAE Systems event was shifted online after the protest plans became known.

Earlier this week a court in the Netherlands ordered the Dutch government to block the delivery of parts for F-35 jets to Israel in a case brought by Oxfam and human rights groups over concerns they were being used to violate international law. Spain has also suspended arms exports to Israel.

Arms out of Education

An ‘Arms Companies Out of Education’ protest will take place at 5pm outside the Centre for Student Life on Park Place. The location has been chosen as it hosts Student Futures, the section of the university that invited BAE Systems.

In a statement a Cardiff Stop the War Coalition student organiser said: “Our protest has won its first victory before it’s even happened. Cardiff University are on the run and have shifted their careers event with arms company BAE Systems online.

“BAE Systems products have been used to kill Palestinians, Kurds, Yemenis and others. With the International Court of Justice recent ruling that there is a plausible case of genocide against Israel, Cardiff University must break links with arms companies supplying Israel.”

Adam Johannes of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition said: “With the International Court of Justice ruling there is plausible evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Cardiff University must immediately cancel its event with BAE Systems who supply the Israeli military. A university hosting arms manufacturers is especially revolting when every university in Gaza has been systematically destroyed, and almost 100 Palestinian professors and over 4,000 students have been killed by the Israeli military. Green industries are a more appropriate partner for an educational institution than arms manufacturers supplying serial human rights abusers.”

Cardiff Student Action for Refugees also criticised the university for hosting arms manufacturers, stating: “We are deeply appalled by our university’s partnership with BAE Systems. We stand against weapons manufacturers that are actively involved in the current genocide in Palestine and countless wars in Yemen and Iraq coming on our campuses.

“We have dedicated ourselves to supporting refugees and asylum seekers within our community, many of whom have suffered directly by BAE Systems. It is hypocritical of Cardiff University to be classified as a University of Sanctuary when it partners with one of the biggest arms trade companies that fuel war and create refugees.

“We demand Cardiff University end all forms of engagement with BAE Systems that profits from war crimes.”

Condemnation

Other student societies at Cardiff University to have condemned the event include Cardiff University Palestinian Solidarity Society, the Philosophy Society, the Green Party, Socialist and Communist societies.

Cardiff UCU, a trade union that represents many university staff, also condemned the event. The trade union branch previously voted to call upon Cardiff University to join the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to isolate Israel in the same way as apartheid in South Africa was isolated.

BAE Systems says it has 39,600 employees in the UK. A statement on the company’s website states: “We serve, supply and protect those who serve and protect us, in a corporate culture that is performance driven and values led.

We have an important role in society because we: help our customers to provide security and safety; contribute to the economic prosperity of the places where our people live and work; support high value jobs in our business and in our supply chains; value our people and their diversity so they can fulfil their potential in an inclusive and supportive working environment; seek to identify opportunities for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds; and support employees’ rights in relation to freedom of association.”

On the issue of supplying arms to Israel, the company has said: “We’re horrified by the situation in Israel and Gaza and the devastating impact it’s having on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible.

“We respect everyone’s right to protest peacefully. We operate under the tightest regulation and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment.”

“World class research”

Cardiff University’s High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Group says it “conducts world class research that has valuable impacts and applications in manufacturing industry”. It adds: “The group has a strong track record of collaborative research with industrial partners to solve manufacturing challenges, including working with Airbus, BAE Systems, Bosch, Mazak, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Qioptiq, Renishaw, Sony, Tata Steel and Zimmer Biomet. It is established as a centre of excellence within Europe and has extensive, modern laboratories and state of the art equipment. Industrial partners are able to access equipment, academic expertise and skilled technical specialists.”

BAE Systems says on its website: “You can expect a starting salary of £34,000 on our graduate programme as well as a £2,000 welcome payment, plus an optional 20% salary advance. Our undergraduate programme salaries start at £23,100 pro rata. Between 2015 and 2021 Cardiff University received a total of £848,823 in research and consultancy funding from companies involved in the arms trade.

The university’s Student Futures department states on its section of the university website: “We’re here to help you prepare for your future and to make choices about what you’d like to do beyond completing your course. We provide resources, services and events to help you understand your options, achieve your potential and succeed in securing a job, further study or other opportunities.”

