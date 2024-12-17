Antisocial behaviour crackdown results in three warning since 2022

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A public protection order introduced to tackle antisocial behaviour in a town centre has been described as a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’ after it resulted in just three warnings being issued in two years.

Prior to its introduction in 2022, a plan to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in Haverfordwest town centre had been under discussion for some time, with a public consultation on the proposals, as well as previous debates by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The plans were put forward by the town’s then five county councillors, initially prompted by anti-social behaviour and drinking issues at the skate park but later expanded to a large part of the town centre, and were developed in partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police.

Claims had previously been made that “gangs of feral children are roaming around town”, with members of the public subject to verbal and physical abuse in Haverfordwest, and a “criminal element” dealing drugs in the town.

The PSPO gives police and PCSOs additional powers for three years to issue a fixed penalty notice of £100 if someone fails to comply with a request to cease consumption of intoxicating substances in a designated area.

At the time, Cllr Jacob Williams said on “civil liberties grounds” he was shocked to see what was being proposed.

“I think this is way over the top and not a proportionate response,” he said.

The PSPO area includes the Withybush retail area, the river alongside Morrisons, Barn Street, Horsefair roundabout, Rifleman Field, skatepark, Fortunes Frolic and out to the train station.

The December meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council received a submitted question by Independent Group leader Cllr Huw Murphy, who had opposed the scheme.

“At full council on July 14, 2022 a decision was made to implement a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) within certain areas of Haverfordwest.

“A Partnership Panel held on May 23, 2024, received confirmation that since this PSPO was implemented there have been no prosecutions or fixed penalties issued. There was a cost implication in implementing this PSPO for PCC, money that we can ill afford to spend when ample legislation exists for dealing with antisocial behaviour.

“Therefore, can it be agreed that in future such applications are given greater scrutiny to avoid further waste of taxpayers’ money and what actually reduces antisocial behaviour is increased pro-active policing not more legislation?”

Responding to Cllr Murphy’s question Cllr Williams, now Cabinet Member for Planning & Regulatory Services, said he agreed with the questioner.

“Cllr Murphy and I were among several who opposed this introduction, among the things I said was I was aghast at this proposal which had snowballed; I would’ve been in support around the skate park rather than the town.”

He added: “The way the council was proceeding was not justified and I voted against it; as Cllr Murphy’s question states there have been no prosecutions, but on three occasions police have warned people about offences.”

Cllr Williams said any potential renewing of the order – up for review next year – would go to scrutiny committee before coming before council, “should there be an appetite for this PSPO to be renewed”.

He concluded: “It could be argued there’s no prosecutions so it’s worked; but only three persons have been warned [by police], I think that paints a story that it was probably not only was not a success but probably a tool that was not necessary.”

