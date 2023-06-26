Appeal for information after Gelligaer house fire

Gwent Police have issued an appeal for information following a house fire in Gelligaer.

Office attended a report of a house fire in Greenhill Place at around 2.30am on Sunday 30 April.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate following a joint investigation by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, whose firefighters also attended, and Gwent Police.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and treated two people – a 26-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy – for minor injuries.

The boy later attended hospital as a precaution.

Information

Investigating officers would like to speak to two people who were seen in Greenhill Place at the time of the fire.

They then reportedly left the area on foot in the direction of Hamman Place before they got into a dark coloured car and are believed to have headed in the direction of Bargoed.

Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message quoting log reference 2300138393.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

