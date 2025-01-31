Appeal launched after container of rubbish is dumped on rural road

An appeal has been launched to identify the individuals responsible for dumping a container load of waste on a rural road

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team is investigating what it describes as “a significant incident of illegal waste dumping” involving a large container filled with various types of rubbish.

The container was abandoned in a lay-by on the C2704 road leading to Llansaint on or before Monday, 27 January 2025.

Environmental crime

Cllr Edward Thomas, the council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services said: “Fly-tipping is not only an eyesore but a serious environmental crime that affects our communities, wildlife, and public spaces. We are dedicated to tackling this issue and ensuring those responsible are held accountable. I encourage anyone who has seen suspicious activity or has information to come forward.”

“We urge anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information about the origin of this container to come forward. Your assistance is crucial in identifying those responsible for this environmental crime.”

Fly-tipping

Members of the public are encouraged to report any relevant details online or via Carmarthenshire council’s contact centre on 01267 234567. All reports will be treated confidentially.

Fly-tipping is a serious offence, with individuals caught illegally dumping waste facing fines of up to £50,000 or imprisonment.

The council has also reminded householders of their legal duty to ensure their waste is disposed of properly. Failure to do so can result in a £300 fixed penalty notice if their waste is found to have been fly-tipped.

