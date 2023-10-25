Appeal launched after stray lovebird found under wheelie bin

An appeal for information has been launched after a stray lovebird was found beneath a wheelie bin in Merthyr Tydfil.

The red and yellow peach-faced lovebird was handed into the RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil veterinary clinic on Monday (23 October) having been found at Lavender Road, Gurnos in the late morning.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said: “The lovebird has been given a health check by a vet and has been given a clean bill of health – although is a little overweight – so is clearly owned.

“Luckily the bird was unharmed although it was being harassed by a number of Jackdaws at the time of rescue.”

An appeal for information has now been launched to try and find an owner – with posters being placed near the location where the bird was found.

“We’re not sure what has happened – whether this is an abandonment or a lost bird – so we are appealing for information to try and see if there is an owner out there,” said Simon.

“If anyone has any first-hand information please contact the RSPCA’s on 0300 123 8181 whole quoting 1173766.

“We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them – so we hope this is just the case of a lost pet who we can return to their owner as soon as possible.”

Bond

Love birds are one of the smallest members of the parrot family and are native to Africa. Their name comes from the attentive bond they share with mates.

Unfortunately many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on. Birds can live for a long time, and they require a great deal of care and attention to be kept healthy and happy.

The RSPCA encourage prospective owners to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

The RSPCA is currently facing the biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory, leaving rescue centres and branches “full to bursting” with more unwanted animals coming into care than are being adopted.

This comes at a time when seven in 10 people say they are not planning on getting a new pet.

To try and revive adoption rates, the RSPCA’s month-long Adoptober rehoming campaign launched this month (October), celebrating the wonder of rescue pets, and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

Visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their paw-fect match, or help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming by donating online or calling their donation line on 0300 123 8181.

The RSPCA is also providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

