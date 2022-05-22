Appeal launched for people to share their pandemic stories for new survey

Audit Wales is asking people and communities across Wales to participate in a national survey launched to capture how communities stepped up during the pandemic.

Recognising the last two years as ‘unprecedented’ in many ways, Audit Wales says it wants to gather the stories that showcase what effect these times have had on communities.

In the appeal for survey participants Audit Wales says: “In many ways, the lockdowns and restrictions meant that neighbourhoods up and down the country have felt more fragmented that ever. But in other ways, the pandemic has also sparked a resurgence in communities doing more for themselves.

“These stories from the pandemic need to be heard. What makes your community the place it is? What has your community done in the last two years that you are proud of? From helping with your local sports club, to shopping for neighbours or organising a community litter pick – Audit Wales wants to hear it.”

Social resilience

This survey is part of a national local government study which seeks to establish whether local authorities are effectively building social resilience and self-reliance in citizens and communities.

Community self-reliance is a broad term which encapsulates the wider networks that enable communities to flourish from day-to-day, socially and economically, and definitions vary between community cohesion, independence, emergency preparedness, and demand management.

The Welsh Government defines community resilience is ‘the ability of a community to withstand stress and challenges and encompasses both the ability to adapt and survive adverse circumstances such as environmental, societal, or economic shocks, whilst coping and thriving in everyday life’.

The study will provide commentary on the benefit of new approaches to social resilience and self-reliance and provide insight to help support and inspire the Welsh Government, local authorities and their partners to shape their future policies and work programmes.

People are being invited to help shape this important study by spending just five minutes sharing thoughts on what councils can do to help individuals and communities to do more for themselves.

People can access the survey online or, for printed materials, use the QR code below.

To scan, open the camera or a dedicated QR code reading application on your phone and hover over the QR code to take you to the online survey.

The survey closes on 1 July 2022.

