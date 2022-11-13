Appeal launched to find Gloucestershire woman with links to Chepstow

Gwent Police have launched an appeal for help to find a missing woman from Gloucestershire.

Emily Bomken, 39, of Tidenham Chase, was last seen on Saturday 12 November at around 6.45pm and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, around 5’ 5” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Emily is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a dark-coloured cotton top, a navy blue padded knee length coat, a pale pink scarf and dark brown boots.

She has links to Chepstow and is known to drive a black Volkswagen Golf.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200383741.

The police are also urging Emily to get in touch to confirm that she is safe and well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

