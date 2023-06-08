Appeal launched to help Ukrainians after dam destruction

A group which has spent over a year supporting Ukrainians in Wales and Ukraine is appealing for help to support people affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Sunflowers Wales, which was formed in May last year, has already raised tens of thousands of pounds to send regular shipments of medical and humanitarian supplies out to Ukraine.

They say that since this disaster, thousands of people in Ukraine have come forward to assist those affected, and the group is appealing for support to get much needed supplies get into the stricken areas.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. The city is currently under Russian occupation and the Ukraine military and NATO have accused Russia of being behind the disaster.

The dam holds back a huge reservoir, and following the breach, thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas either side of the river Dnipro as agricultural land and dozens of villages and towns were quickly flooded.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the river has been contaminated with 150 tonnes of industrial lubricant, said, and another 300 tonnes was at risk of leaking.

Devastating

Dr Dmitri Finkelshtein, spokesman for Sunflowers Wales, has called the consequences of this event ‘devastating’ and fears the effects will be long lasting.

He said: “The photographs and videos depicting people and animals struggling in the terribly flooded environment are truly horrifying. Regrettably, this crisis is far from reaching its end.

“Uninhabitable homes, destroyed crops, decimated factories, issues with drinking water, significant disruptions to the ecosystem, mosquito infestations, flooded garbage dumps, and deceased animals and fish are all unavoidable outcomes.

“In response to this, thousands of people in Ukraine have come forward to assist those affected. Your urgent assistance is needed! We are continuously sending regular shipments to Ukraine and working in collaboration with trusted volunteers who will directly deliver the items to those most in need.”

They are collecting the following items:

– Water purification tablets

– Unwanted non-expired medications

– Sanitary pads

– Baby wipes and nappies

– Baby formula suitable for infants up to 6 months old

– End-of-life support items, such as incontinence pads/nappies

– Mosquito repellents and sunscreen for adults and children

– Dry pet food

Sunflowers

The volunteers, who had been active informally since 2014, set out to support the women and children from Ukraine who had been displaced, in a bid to help them settle in and establish their lives in Wales.

At the same time, they have been maintaining efforts to supply essential items to people still in Ukraine.

Over the past year, they have organized and participated in over 50 fundraising, social, and community events. Among them were 15 major fundraisers, such as “Taste of Ukraine” events, festivals, a tribute and a golf tournament.

Overall, they have raised over £38,000 which has enabled them to send 22 shipments to Ukraine, enabling them to send medical supplies, hundreds of hand and foot warmers, generators, thermal clothes and blankets, meal replacements, and other essential supplies which were delivered by volunteers in Ukraine to paramedics and hospitals.

To support the group, contact them via email at sunflowerswales@gmail.com or follow them on Twitter or Facebook

