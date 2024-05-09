Appeal lodged to keep shed built for martial arts champion to exercise during Covid lockdown

Elgan Hearn – Local Democracy Reporter

An appeal has been lodged with Welsh Government planning inspectors to keep a shed that was built during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow a martial arts champion to keep training.

Neighbours have shown their support for the appeal by signing a petition to keep the storage shed with solar panels on top of it, which has been built at number four Gwastod Farm, Cwmtillery

The appeal has been submitted with PEDW (Planning and Environment Decision Wales) by Roberts Edwards.

In January Mr Edwards lodged a retrospective planning application with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to retain the shed which is used to store fitness equipment.

Scale

In February, Blaenau Gwent planners refused the application.

The council’s development and estates service manage Steve Smith explained the reasons for turning it down.

Mr Smith said: “By virtue of its scale, location, and elevated position relative to the road, the shed is considered to be an unduly dominant feature that would have an adverse visual impact on the street scene.

“Furthermore, the siting of the shed forward of the principal elevation will result in a development that is incongruous and uncharacteristic of the surrounding area.

Training

Due to this Mr Smith said it was contrary to policies in the Blaenau Gwent Local Development Plan (LDP).

Mr Edwards planning agent Terry Morgan argues that the shed does not fall foul of LDP policies and that there are other “similar” outbuildings nearby.

He adds that the shed has been built at the front of the house so that it can: “make use of the solar panels which are in the best position for the generation of sustainable energy.”

Mr Morgan explained that applicant’s daughter, Lindsey Edwards is a Wales, British, Commonwealth, European and World Champion in the Muay Thai martial art.

Due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown she had to: “suddenly stop training.”

Mr Morgan said: “The construction of the outbuilding began after the first Covid lockdown.

“They had concerns with how long the lockdowns would last.

“The outbuilding with basic equipment did provide some means of keeping a certain level of training and fitness.

“The solar panels were installed to help support the running of his electric car.”

Appeal

Documents lodged with the appeal include a petition signed by Mr Edwards neighbours from numbers one to 10 Gwastod Farm.

Mr Morgan added: “The neighbours of this very close knit community are also fully supportive so much so that a petition of support has been provided and is attached for your consideration.”

Further submissions are expected but no deadline for a decision has been published yet.

