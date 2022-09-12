Application lodged for more than 100 homes to be built on greenspace in the Vale of Glamorgan

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

An application for more than 100 homes to be built on greenspace in the Vale of Glamorgan has been officially lodged.

Months after a pre-application notice was published by Redrow Homes on their intention to build 105 in Cowbridge, a planning application has been made to the Vale of Glamorgan Council.

The proposed location for the homes – 42 of which would be affordable if approved – will be situated on land between Windmill Lane and St Athan Road.

The period of time for members of the public to have their say on the plans is coming to a close today.

Chief among the concerns of residents so far are the loss of green space and agricultural land, potential over-development and the potential impact on biodiversity and ecology on site.

Cowbridge with Llanblethian Town Council also raised similar objections on top of concerns about the potential impact on traffic in the area, a perceived lack of infrastructure and adequate services to meet an increase in demand and potential issues in relation to drainage and flooding.

Local Development Plan

The land proposed for the housing has been earmarked for development under the council’s Local Development Plan (LDP).

The development would not constitute a loss of high-quality land according to environmental consulting company, RPS Group. They said the site comprises predominantly Grade 3b – good to moderate quality – agricultural land.

RPS revealed in their consultation report that Welsh Water did not raise any objections to the plan.

However, RPS did say that Welsh Water noted that the “proposed development is in an area where there are water supply problems during peak high demand”.

An assessment of the water supply network will be taken to address this.

On concerns over the impact on local services, RPS stated that pre-application discussions with the council “confirmed the scope of requirements for the provision of infrastructure within the proposed development”.

