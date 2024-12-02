Archaeologist calls for better protection and more investigation into ‘important’ pre-historic site on Ynys Môn

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

An archaeologist has called for better protection of an “important” prehistoric burial site on Ynys Môn where rare rock art has been found.

The Llanfechell Cromlech hit the headlines in May this year after several tonnes of rubble was piled on top of the ancient burial mound.

Anglesey Council confirmed they were looking into the matter at the site, which is owned by the council but leased out.

They have now confirmed they are working to protect the site, but said placing the rubble on the site did not break any tenancy agreement requirements.

Discovery

Archaeologist Dr George Nash occasionally takes groups to look at the island’s prehistoric sites, and discovered the rubble earlier this year.

Since then, he has continued to champion the lesser-known historic feature nestled between the villages of Llanfechell and Tregele, in the north-west part of the island. He believes the site is worthy of further investigation.

Dr Nash is a specialist in prehistoric and contemporary art, and director of the Welsh rock art association.

He is also an associate professor at the University of Coimbra, Portugal, and an honorary researcher within the department of archaeology, classics and Egyptology at the University of Liverpool.

He has directed excavations at many Neolithic burial-ritual monuments and is the author of numerous books on Neolithic and prehistoric and contemporary rock art, including the recently published ‘Neolithic Tombs of Wales’.

Importance

He says the Llanfechell Neolithic burial-ritual monument dates to 4000 to 2500 BCE, and may have been used during the Bronze Age, between 2500 to 900 BCE.

The cromlech sits within a unique prehistoric burial-ritual landscape and is thought to be one of only three or four such sites on the island.

Also known as Cromlech Farm, the site also experienced historic damage back in the 1800s by farming activities which left some important stones scattered.

“The history of Cromlech Farm is a very interesting one and includes a visit made by Reverend Skinner in 1802 who published a sketch of the monument,” Dr Nash said.

“When Skinner came it was still complete, and it was still known to be intact until at least 1835.

“It was also sketched in 1830, and photographed by a chap called Griffiths in 1900.

“Later, during the 19th century the site was slowly dismantled with stones used for drystone walls and farm buildings.

“But it was excavated back in 2013 which had confirmed that it was a Neolithic chambered tomb.”

Rock art

Dr Nash has also visited the site in 2004-5 and says he recorded late Neolithic/early Bronze Age rock art on one of the stones associated with the site.

Despite the historic damage the site, he believes the site still holds importance “maybe even as much as the nearby ancient Anglesey sites of Bryn Celli Ddu and Barclodiad y Gawres”.

He added: “However, it has never been scheduled, which means that it does not have protected status similar to other Neolithic burial sites.

“It is currently a ‘non-designated heritage asset’ but I would like to see the monument scheduled by Cadw [the Welsh Government’s historic environment service].”

Despite its now jumbled condition, Dr Nash says the area around the Neolithic burial-ritual monument has yielded prehistoric artefacts such as flint tools and the rock art.

He said: “It sits within a wider Neolithic/Bronze Age landscape that includes several standing stone groups nearby, including the three stone Meini Hirion group and the nearby Llanfechell Stone, a standing stone is also dated to the late Neolithic/early Bronze Age and stands several hundred metres from the monument.

“I really believe it is an important site, that needs protecting and to be looked at a bit more closely.

“I think there should be a geophysical survey to better understand the site and how the stones have been moved from their original location.

“I think it would have historically been of great importance, and an important focus for this landscape’s ritual activities.

“There are standing stones nearby, which I think acted as processional markers, where the community would have been guided through the landscape.

“It would have been a prescribed route, from one marker to another, used to carry the dead to their eventual resting place.

“But I think there is more we could find out about this site.

“Anglesey people of should be proud of their remarkable heritage and landscape.”

A spokesperson for Cadw said: “This site has previously been archaeologically investigated, but there were found to be insufficient remains to meet the requirement for scheduling.”

They noted that excavations in 2013 had demonstrated insufficient survival of structural remains to meet the required scheduling criteria.

The site is already recorded as an archaeological feature on the regional Historic Environment Record, they said.

Site visit

A spokesperson for Anglesey County Council said: “Following concerns raised, our officers visited the site in June with representatives from Cadw and Heneb [The trust for Welsh archaeology], and the tenant farmer.

“Various options for remedying and offsetting the impact were discussed.

“We are working together to safeguard the cromlech from further deterioration.

“We remain in contact with Heneb for advice on suitable alternative locations for the deposited stones and any archaeological response that may be needed.

“The plan will involve erecting a stock-proof boundary around the cromlech to ensure that it is protected in future.

“Collective concerns were expressed about the use of an archaeological site for the deposition of cleared stone.

“However, Cadw considers that although the site has archaeological potential, it does not meet the criteria for scheduling.

“Council officers also concluded that the tenant did not breach the terms of its tenancy agreement, and therefore its actions do not constitute statutory enforcement.”

Senior Planning Archaeologist Jenny Emmett said: “Heneb was aware of the situation and were advising the Council as and when required.”

