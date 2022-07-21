Archaeology dig gets underway at Iron-Age coastal hillfort

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

The ‘well-preserved’ remains of a large Iron-Age roundhouse is under investigation by archaeological experts in North Wales.

Gwynedd Archaeological Trust is conducting an excavation at the Dinas Dinlle prehistoric coastal hillfort site.

The hillfort is set in a dramatic location overlooking the sea and north Llŷn coastal plain.

The latest project, which started on July 11 and runs until August 5, has been funded by – and in collaboration with – Cadw, the National Trust and the CHERISH project.

The dig has also seen volunteers, school children and Bangor University students helping out.

It is the third season for the Gwynedd Archaeological Trust at the site.

This time, the specialists are focussing their attention on the remains of the roundhouse on the western side of the hillfort interior.

According to the Trust “the fort is falling into the sea, and the roundhouse remains we are investigating are situated on the side most at risk from erosion”.

They added: “The defences and interior buildings are thought to have been first constructed in the late prehistoric period.

“But occupation, confirmed by finds of pottery, continued into the Roman period.”

The fort is owned by the National Trust and is protected as a Scheduled Monument.

In the early 20th century the site formed part of a golf course.

During the Second World War defences were also constructed on the northern slopes to protect nearby RAF Llandwrog – now Caernarfon airport.

Dan Amor, the Outreach and Education Officer for Gwynedd Archaeological Trust, said: “It’s amazing being able to work in such a location – this is not only an iconic site in the cultural landscape but it’s also an incredibly beautiful place to work.

“It’s been particularly rewarding having some of our volunteers working on site with us too, helping us reveal the incredible archaeology here.

“We’re very grateful to them for their time. It’s also been great working with local schools.”

The hill of glacial sediments on which the site sits is also listed as a geological Site of Special Scientific Interest.

