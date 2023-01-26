Archbishop of Wales ‘in favour of independence’

The Archbishop of Wales says he is “in favour of independence”, in order to “solve” the country’s problems.

In an interview with S4C’s Y Byd y ei Le about the Church in Wales’s campaign to tackle the cost of living crisis, the Most Reverend Andrew John said that the “situation under Westminster is not sufficient”.

The Archbishop, who has been in office since December 2021, said that it was his “completely personal” opinion but that he “understands the calls for independence”.

“Of all the options before us, what is the option that has the best chance of solving the problems?”

He added that the troubles around the UK Government at the moment “are a concern”.

The interview can be watched in full on Y Byd y ei Le on S4C Clic.

Mae Archesgob Cymru yn dweud ei fod e 'o blaid annibyniaeth' er mwyn 'datrys' problemau’r wlad. pic.twitter.com/MqIrXIapp5 — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) January 26, 2023

‘More suffering’

In November last year, Archbishop Andrew signed an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asking him to govern with “integrity” in order to rebuild faith in democracy in Britain after the troubles of the previous Downing St.

Two months later, with the Chairman of the Conservative Party facing questions over tax payments and the Deputy Prime Minister facing allegations of bullying, he said the British Government’s position was “worrying.”

“I’m sure people watching the news are asking, have we had a new beginning or not?”

Last year, the Church in Wales launched a Food and Fuel campaign to try to tackle the cost of living crisis – calling in particular on supermarkets to take action to help the most needy.

But according to the Archbishop, that is a “sticking plaster”.

“It doesn’t solve the problem. There are more food banks in Britain than McDonalds!

“It is not acceptable that we have more and more people throughout Wales suffering.

“I believe it is high time we ask, before the next election, what kind of country do we want to see in the future?”

Andrew John was appointed Archbishop in 2021 after a period as Bishop of Bangor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

