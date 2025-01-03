Archbishop’s protégé leaves without thanks after 10 months on gardening leave

Martin Shipton

A senior cleric and Church in Wales official who was seen as a protégé of Archbishop of Wales Andy John has left his posts with no thanks after being on gardening leave for 10 months.

Nation.Cymru reported in June 2024 how questions were being raised about the judgement of the Archbishop after the emergence of concerns relating to potential financial irregularities in his home diocese of Bangor.

Several Church in Wales sources had contacted us independently to criticise the Archbishop for creating a situation where one cleric – the Rev Canon Siôn ap Rhys-Evans – was effectively running both the diocese of Bangor and its cathedral. His period of gardening leave began on February 29 2024.

Conflict of interest

We were told that the Archbishop’s decision to let Canon Rhys-Evans be both the Sub-Dean of Bangor and the Diocesan Secretary simultaneously created a conflict of interest, with large sums of money being spent in potential breach of their charitable purpose.

We were also told that Canon Rhys-Evans was on gardening leave because of a complaint made about him concerning an unrelated matter.

Rev Rhys-Evans was appointed diocesan secretary of Bangor in 2013, several years before he was ordained as a priest. That put him in charge of administering the diocese – in effect he was chief executive. He could do that job without needing to be a priest.

Then in 2020 he was ordained as a priest, having completed the required training – and a year later he was made Sub-Dean of St Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor. We have been told that some eyebrows in the diocese were raised when the Archbishop made the appointment so soon after Canon Rhys-Evans was ordained.

Although as Sub-Dean he was able to run the Cathedral, he was unable to be called the Dean because only clerics who have been ordained priests for at least six years can hold such a title.

‘Inadvisable’

A Church in Wales source told us when we first reported the concerns: “It is unusual and perhaps inadvisable for one individual to hold both posts. It raises governance concerns. Both the diocese and the cathedral are registered charities and therefore regulated by the Charity Commission.

“Concerns have been raised about the use of charity money to make major purchases for the cathedral, including a new set of pews at a cost of around £235,000. The suggestion is that the correct procedures may not have been followed when decisions were made about spending the money, and that pots of money were accessed which perhaps shouldn’t have been.

“The governance arrangements are clearly compromised by having one person wearing two hats, and the Archbishop should be open about why he thought that was a good idea.

“It may be argued that the chapter [which technically runs the cathedral with the Sub-Dean] was responsible for making decisions, but most of the members are priests who have little expertise in financial matters, especially those of some complexity.”

New worshippers

This source was anxious to point out that Canon Rhys-Evans had been successful in attracting new worshippers to the cathedral: “There were between 350 and 400 people in the congregation last Christmas Eve [2023], with extra seats in the side aisles necessary for the first time in years,” they said. “That’s very encouraging.

“But the spending of charity funds over which there is a question mark exceeds the amount that should trigger an investigation by the Charity Commission. Yet the matter hasn’t been reported to the Charity Commission.”

During his time at the Cathedral, Canon Rhys-Evans became well known for his flamboyant wearing of Church vestments – a taste that was often commented upon by those who met and observed him.

Earlier this week a terse statement appeared on the Diocese of Bangor’s website stating: “Canon Siôn Rhys Evans is leaving his roles as Diocesan Secretary and Sub-Dean.”

The Church in Wales has refused to comment further. Canon Rhys-Evans has also made no comment.

Severance deal

A source in the Bangor Diocese was in St Deiniol’s Cathedral when an announcement about Canon Rhys-Evans’ departure was made from the pulpit. The source told us: “It was very noticeable that not a word of thanks was uttered as the announcement was made.

“I have also heard that despite rumours that Sion Rhys-Evans would receive a hefty cash severance payment, that hasn’t been the case. In fact it’s been suggested that he has received no severance deal at all. I understand, however, that he will retain his licence as a priest, which would mean he can work elsewhere in Wales or in another Anglican Church like the Church of England or the Episcopal Church in the US.

“As in other situations, the Church has been very secretive about this matter from the time he went on gardening leave. People who attend services in the Diocese and make donations to the Church ought to be told what has gone on.”

