Argument breaks out over Union Jack bunting in Welsh town centre on St David’s Day

An argument has broken out over Union Jack bunting that is up in a Welsh town centre on St David’s Day.

Local residents have been kicking off after the High Street in Prestatyn was decorated with Union flags as well as Welsh flags.

The Town Council initiative was commissioned as a dual celebration both for St David’s Day and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

A Facebook post on the issue quickly erupted into a heated debate about Welsh identity, Wales’ history and cultural subjugation by England.

The Town council has said it wanted to replace coloured bunting hung across the High Street that had grown old and tired as part of its plans for the Jubilee and because it wanted to celebrate St David’s Day as well, it placed an order for Welsh flags at the same time.

Councillors say they opted to erect the Welsh and Union bunting at the same time in order to save on the costs of twice hiring cherry-pickers.

Sharon Frobisher, Mayor of Prestatyn and Meliden defended the move, saying: “It was a cost-effective solution that makes the High Street more attractive and supports local businesses.”

However, not everyone agrees, with one resident commenting: “You don’t see the union flag flown on St Andrews or St Patrick’s Day”.

“Welsh people just wish to be Welsh and have that respected in their own country.”

‘Don’t need to be reminded’

Another resident said: “We don’t need to be reminded that we are a colony on our patron saint’s day.”

One person said: “St David’s Day is understandable. We should have the Welsh flag up all year round.

“But the jubilee? It’s not being officially celebrated until June.”

But David Williams said: “Whether we like it or not Cymru is part of the UK at present so the Union Jack will always be a flag that we’ll see.

“I do understand the cost issue of doing them all at once as well. What we do need to question though really is our future within the UK and whether we’re really represented within the ‘union’.

“I don’t think we are so perhaps we won’t have to see the Union Jacks flown forever if we go our own way one day.”

