Arrests after racist graffiti daubed over mural honouring Welsh Caribbeans

Two arrests have been made after racist Nazi graffiti was painted over a mural honouring Port Talbot’s Caribbean community.

South Wales Police arrested two teenage boys on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage.

The teenagers, from Port Talbot and Tonyrefail, were taken to Queens Road police station, Bridgend for questioning and a number of property searches are currently being completed, police have said.

Late last month, swastikas, the phrase “Nazi Zone,” and an offensive racial slur were painted over the mural, part of the ‘Street Art Trail,’ previously created by the ARTWalk group.

Sinisterly, the numbers 1488 – a code used by neo-nazis and white supremacists – was also painted on the mural.

Superintendent Stephen Jones said: “Hateful behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated.

“I want to reassure the local community that a full investigation is being undertaken with a view to ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable for their abhorrent actions.”

If anyone has any information concerning this matter, please contact South Wales Police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 2200364396.

Following the 28 October incident, members of the ARTWalk group held an emergency meeting and immediately got to work and restored the original mural.

ARTWalk group member, Derek Davies, said the group would not be intimidated: “We at ARTwalk Port Talbot will not be intimidated by people whose thoughtless intentions are to try and undermine the good work that groups, like ourselves, have done in bringing local communities together.

“ARTwalk will continue to strive together as one community regardless of colour or creed, to create beautiful murals that show the true real loving side of Port Talbot and its residents.”

