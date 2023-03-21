Arrests made after 120 people attend illegal forest rave in Powys

Eight people have been arrested after Dyfed-Powys Police broke up an illegal rave involving around 120 people in the Halfway Forest, Llandovery, on Sunday.

Following a report at approximately 6.45am, two officers attended the Natural Resources Wales-owned woodland and with the use of a drone were able to pinpoint the location, including information that 70 vehicles were in the area.

Eight people were arrested for a variety of offences including possession with intent to supply controlled drugs and driving offences.

A related search at a property in the Gloucestershire area lead to the discovery of approximately 100 grammes of cocaine.

Two of those arrested were charged and remanded to Llanelli Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

Steven Martin, aged 32, of Edwards Close, Joys Green, Lydbrook, was charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop, and Leigh Papps, aged 34, of Greenfield Road, Joys Green, Lydbrook, was charged with criminal damage.

Leigh Papps was fined £16, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £40.

Steven Martin was given conditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 3 April and handed an interim driving ban.

Anxiety

A further three arrested have been released under investigation with the final three issued with adult community resolutions.

Inspector Dawn Fencott-Price said: “We know raves can cause anxiety to the community they are held in, and if not dealt with swiftly are difficult to stop due to the sheer numbers of people involved.

“As a force, action is taken as soon as we gather any intelligence of an event being planned. We will continue to respond swiftly to reports of illegal gatherings, and where appropriate will prosecute those responsible in order to protect our communities.

“However, these types of illegal events are carefully co-ordinated to avoid police attention, and organisers will always try to find new ways to avoid being found out.

“We rely on the support of communities to report any suspicious activity immediately, so action can be taken to disrupt illegal gatherings swiftly.

“I would encourage farmers, landowners and local communities to report anything they feel is suspicious or out of the ordinary.”

