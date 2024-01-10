Artist goes viral after ‘axe man caught on doorbell cam’ enters his house

A celebrated artist has gone viral after sharing black and white ‘door-cam footage’ of a man with an axe making his way into his house while the artist hides comically behind the sofa. But all is not what it seems…

Gethyn Davies, whose video has been shared across social media platforms such as ‘Look at these Brits,’ has since gained a legion of newfound fans, with one declaring it ‘the best attempt to sell art on Instagram ever’.

Insta hit

You can watch the video, which has amassed hundreds of thousands of views on Gethyn’s Instagram account alone, here:

Responses to the short video have been equally hilarious, with one simply responding: “You ridiculous old man. Sold.”

While another added: “This officially is the unbeaten best attempt to advertise art on Instagram.”

Gethyn had a long career as an animator, creating special effects for TV commercials.

After seeing his latest video go viral, he said: “I have found a great retirement project in painting and showing those paintings in videos that I make and post on Instagram. And the wackier the video, the better.”

Gethyn, who now lives in Dorset, is proud of his Welsh roots and still feels a fond connection to the land of his forefathers. As an example, he said: “I was having a meal in a local restaurant last week. The table behind mine had been having a short but disparaging discussion about the Welsh.

“I had got up to leave when I heard one of them say “The trouble with the bloody Welsh is they always have to have the last word”. The opportunity was just too good to miss. They were left speechless as I boomed in my very best Tom Jones voice, “Indeed we bloody do!”

You can find more of Tom’s work on his website. Or follow his antics on social media here.

