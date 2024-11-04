Ash dieback and Japanese knotweed found in castle grounds

Ash dieback and Japanese knotweed have been found in the grounds around Caerphilly Castle, according to recent surveying work.

Several diseased trees have been recommended for felling, a planning application to Caerphilly County Borough Council shows.

Applicant Benjamin Jones, of South Wales Groundcare, told the council he recommended an ash tree off Crescent Road is in “early decline” and should be chopped down.

Southern moat

A group of trees along the southern moat are also infected with ash dieback, his report shows.

Mr Jones has also recommended an alder tree located under a footbridge, in the southwest of the castle grounds, should be felled.

Meanwhile, Japanese knotweed – a non-native invasive species – has been discovered to the north of the castle, and should be treated with herbicide, he added.

The council must now verify whether any of the trees earmarked for felling are covered by tree protection orders.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0751/TCA.

