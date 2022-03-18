Ashok Ahir appointed the new President of the National Library of Wales

The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has announced the appointment of a new President and Vice President for the National Library of Wales.

Ashok Ahir has been appointed as the new President. Mr Ahir has been Interim President of the National Library since September 2021.

Ashok is the Deputy Director of communications for the UK Government Cabinet Office. He was previously Director of Communications, UK Government Wales, and before that Director of Mela communications agency.

He was a journalist and worked as Executive Editor of Politics at BBC Wales. He was also Chair of the Organising Committee of the 2018 National Eisteddfod.

Andrew Evans has been appointed the new Vice President. Mr Evans is a consultant specialising in fundraising and business development for start-ups, charities and not-for-profits, particularly in the cultural sector.

Ashok Ahir said: “The National Library of Wales has an ambitious programme of work aimed at meeting the objectives of a new five-year strategy. I am looking forward to leading an excellent group of trustees at a time of tremendous opportunity.

“The Library is not only home to the nation’s memory, it also has a significant role to play as we review, reimagine and celebrate the diversity of the Welsh experience.”

The Library’s President is accountable to the Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Arts and Sports for the Library’s performance and for the delivery of strategic priorities.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “I am delighted Ashok has been appointed to this high-profile, strategic and influential role in the cultural sector in Wales. He will have a crucial role in ensuring the Library continues to deliver the findings of the Tailored Review and implement the Library’s five year strategic plan. He will be an effective ambassador for the Library building on his experience of being interim President.

“It is also a great pleasure to appoint Andrew as Vice President. He will be a passionate advocate for the Library and will bring new skills and insights to the Board. His expertise in fundraising will add great value to the Library.”

Andrew Evans said: “I am delighted to have been offered the opportunity to serve as Vice-President of one of Wales’ great cultural institutions. I am very much looking forward to working with the Library’s dedicated staff as we seek to care for the Library’s unparalleled collection; one of the great treasures of Welsh heritage and culture.

“The next few years offer great opportunities to the Library to grow the number and diversity of visitors and readers and I am excited to be part of that journey.”

Pedr ap Llwyd, Chief Executive and Librarian of the National Library of Wales said: “I very much welcome the appointment of Ashok to the post of President and I am already very much indebted to him for his leadership and support as interim President during the last six months. This is an excellent appointment and the Library will benefit hugely from this appointment.

“We also welcome Andrew to the post of Vice-President and look forward to working with him: we know of him as a very able person with wide-ranging skills, competencies and experiences in many areas from which the Library will certainly benefit.”

