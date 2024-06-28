Assault victim dies in hospital

The 64-year-old man who has been in hospital since he was assaulted in May – known locally as ‘The Gyp’ – has died.

He has been named as Kelvin Evans from Gorseino.

Mr Evans’ family has said: “We are devastated at the tragic and senseless loss of our wonderful, loving, funny son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many.

“We are trying to come to terms with this whole situation and ask that we are given time to grieve in private as a family.”

A 39-year-old man from Swansea remains in custody.

Witnesses

Police are continuing to appeal for any information about the incident which took place Station Hotel in Gorseinon on May 26.

Witnesses who were either inside the Station Hotel or outside the property and who may have seen anything are urged to contact South Wales Police.

A 54-year-old woman from Swansea arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact South Wales Police quoting reference: 2400172904.

