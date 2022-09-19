Attempted murder charge after Aberavon incident

Detectives investigating a serious assault which occurred in Aberavon on Saturday, September 17, have charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder.

Adam Calland, of Victoria Road, Aberavon will appear before Swansea Magistrates Court tomorrow, September 20.

A 32-year-old man remains in the University Hospital of Wales in a critical but stable condition.

A crossbow was recovered by officers from the scene of the incident and the circumstances are being investigated.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, had earlier said: “We understand there is concern in the community – I would like to reassure people that we have one person in custody and we are not currently looking for anybody else.

“The two men involved are believed to be known to one another and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.”

Police contact

Anybody with information about the incident is urged to make contact online here or call 101.

Please give reference 2200316538.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

