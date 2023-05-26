Augmented reality maps launched to help passengers feel more confident using the rail network

Augmented reality maps of six of Transport for Wales’ (TfW) biggest stations have been created to help passengers feel more confident using the rail network.

It is hoped the AR maps can help passengers who may be nervous about travelling, such as those visiting a station for the first time or people with mobility issues.

The maps can be used to locate key areas in the stations including customer information screens, lifts, toilets, help points and waiting rooms.

Created by tech company Briteyellow, the first six maps to be created are of Cardiff Central, Cardiff Queen Street, Newport, Chester, Shrewsbury and Pontypridd.

All six maps can be viewed here.

Michael Davies, Insights and Innovation Manager at Transport for Wales, said: “These maps will enable customers to plan their journey through the station prior to their visit.

“It’s really a great step towards improving the experience and accessibility needs of our customers, and I’m looking forward to seeing it develop further.

“It’s been fantastic to continue to work with the Briteyellow team, who were part of the first group to take part in the Lab by TFW innovation accelerator programme.”

Station facilities

As part of their submission to the Lab by TfW programme, Briteyellow created a solution to improve communication about station facilities and availability to enable customers to find staff easily, whilst also helping to reduce stress for passengers and encourage self-service.

The has now been developed into the BriteWay-XR app, which is currently in the process of customer testing.

Since going through the Lab by TfW programme, Briteyellow has gone on to receive funding from Catapult Connected after winning the UK Department for Transport’s first Accessibility Transport Research and Innovation Grants Programme, receiving up to £120k in funding.

They have also recently been announced as winner of funding through the Design Age Institute- Transport Pathfinder Innovation Programme that looks to re-design the functionality of the app to make it truly inclusive and easy to use.

