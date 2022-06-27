AUOB Cymru say independence march will go ahead despite Wrexham Council opposition

The campaign group organising Saturday’s march for independence say that it will go ahead despite Wrexham Council refusing permission for them to use part of the route.

The march is due to begin at Llwyn Isaf at 12pm but Wrexham Council have said that they can not book the site.

According to Wrexham.com the council have pointed to a law saying that “Events will not be permitted which in the opinion of the Town Centre Manager promote political parties, groups, organisations or individuals, or which are deemed to be political canvassing.”

“Whilst I appreciate you say in your email it is not party political, a rally to campaign for the national independence of Wales is a political topic,” Wrexham Council said in a message to the organisers.

In a post on social media AUOB Cymru said they were “Disappointed that the council is taking this approach but happy to confirm that the police have no concerns.

“AUOB Wrexham is still happening as planned – see you on Saturday!”

Former Senedd Member and Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood also took to social media to say “We WILL be marching in Wrexham this coming Saturday. Pwy sy’n dod? Who is going to be there?”

Rally

Indy Fest Wrecsam organiser Pol Wong said that he did not consider the council’s stance to be lawful as it was contrary to a fundamental democratic right to freedom of expression as set out in Human Rights Legislation.

“Previous marches held in three different local authority areas and under two different police forces have gone ahead without incident,” he told Wrexham.com.

“This situation with Wrecsam council really is unprecedented. Previous events held in Cardiff, Caernarfon, and Merthyr have been family friendly days that have attracted thousands from across the country.

“They’re a great boost for the local economy and a chance for people to get together to discuss the exciting options ahead for Wales.”

The March for Independence will see a number of performers take part, including Dafydd Iwan.

Joining Dafydd Iwan will be poet and activist Evrah Rose, comedian and broadcaster Tudur Owen, Wrexham County Councillor Carrie Harper and Archdruid Myrddin ap Dafydd. More names will be released in the run up to the day, the organisers said.

An ‘Indy Market’ is also being organised to coincide with the march, with over 20 stalls offering local food, drink and produce, and including Indy Wales merchandise. The market will be at Queen’s Square, Wrexham, from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday 2 July.

In addition to the march, rally and market, Wrexham will also be hosting some indy gigs at Saith Seren on both Friday and Saturday nights, with Bryn Fôn headlining on the eve of the march.

