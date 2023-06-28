AUOB Kernow march for Cornish self-determination to take place next month

The grassroots campaign movement, AUOB Kernow is set to hold a rally next month for Cornwall’s right to self-determination.

The Cornish independence movement has been growing steadily in recent years as campaigners of the ancient Celtic nation, once a Brythonic kingdom in its own right, work to act as a catalyst to promote greater discussion of the future of Kernow.

Like AUOB Wales and Scotland, AUOB Kernow organises family-friendly marches and rallies with music and speakers to promote their cause.

The Rally for Kernow will be held on July 8 in Liskeard and will include musicians and members of other organisations raising awareness of the issues and challenges faced by the the people of Kernow.

They will be gathering on Barras Street from 10:30am – starting the rally at 11:00am.

Issues

The campaign group say that Kernow faces major economic, social, and cultural issues and self-determination is an historic right which will allow its people to revitalise democracy.

“The outside promotion of Kernow as a holiday playground takes jobs and homes from local people and takes economic prosperity out of Kernow,” they said.

“It replaces true industry and commerce with low-paying temporary jobs for the tourist industry. High streets no longer have shops to provide for the community’s needs but to cater to holidaymakers.

“Structural support is not sufficient to allow the people of Kernow to stay and support themselves or raise their families.

“Once traditional and community-led, local events have been turned into commerce opportunities for

outsiders.

“At the same time, the distinct identity of the Cornish people was declared under European

Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities; its language and history are derided and erased in efforts to make Kernow seem merely a part of England.

“Greenfields and historical parks in towns and villages have been developed to allow second homes, empty most of the year, to predominate communities.”

In April 2014, the UK Government recognised the Cornish as a national minority under the European Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

The group had previously said that Cornwall needed greater autonomy to allow them to combat many of the problems facing Cornwall, which were similar to those in Wales.

