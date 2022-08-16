Autumn Covid vaccine roll out gets underway

Invitations to adults who are eligible for the Covid-19 autumn booster jab are being sent out from this this week.

As part of the Welsh Government’s winter respiratory vaccination strategy, people who are eligible for the Covid jab are also being urged to take up the flu vaccine when offered.

From September, a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to:

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

All adults aged 50 years and over

People aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group

People aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

People aged 16-49 who are carers.

Moderna vaccine

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), eligible adults aged 18+ will initially be offered the Moderna vaccine which protects from both the original Covid virus and the Omicron variant.

The UK became the first nation to authorise the vaccine, described as “next generation” by experts, when the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved it on Monday.

The MHRA said that the vaccine’s side effects are the same as those seen in the original Moderna booster dose and were typically mild.

Those eligible aged under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines will be offered at least three months after a previous dose.

Eligible adults will mostly be invited via letter to attend a vaccination centre, GP or pharmacy for their autumn booster vaccination.

Focus

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “As the UK moves from a period of pandemic emergency response to recovery, our focus will be on protecting those in society who continue to be more at risk of severe Covid-19.

“Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic and have helped to weaken the link between the virus, serious illness, hospitalisations and death. They have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives.

“I urge anyone who is eligible and invited to have the autumn booster this year to take up the offer and I thank everyone working on the vaccination programme in Wales.”

Health boards are set to administer the flu jab alongside the Covid vaccination where possible to maximise take up and ensure more people are protected this winter.

To find out more about accessing both vaccines visit the Public Health Wales website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

