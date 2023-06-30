Avanti West Coast launches interactive live rail map

Avanti West Coast has launched an interactive live rail map online to help customers track their train in real-time during their journey.

In collaboration with rail tech innovator, Signalbox, Avanti West Coast has introduced a map feature on its website as part of a trial that offers customers an easy way to view trains in real-time on their smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The technology is designed to improve journeys by letting passengers access more detailed information while travelling.

Building on Signalbox’s existing technology – which detects, tracks, and maps trains anywhere in Great Britain – the map provides an interactive tool that’s customised for passengers using West Coast Main Line services.

Users can follow the progress of services they’re travelling on or check the status of trains near their chosen station to view information most relevant to their journey.

The map uses live data enhanced by location to enable customers to view and track local train movements, check the performance of rail services, or tap a specific train to see its calling points and status updates.

The live train map displays information in a visually engaging way – using a geographical map with icons depicting each passenger train travelling on the rail network, using chevrons to indicate the direction of travel and colours to illustrate the status of the train’s journey.

Tapping the icon allows users to see further detail of the train’s journey – outlining the platform number and arrival times at each of the stations on its route.

Tailored

A tailored version of the map can also be used to view updates about a specific train – whether someone is keen to keep track of the arrival time of a friend, relative or colleague at their destination or a customer wants to know exactly where they are during their journey, so they can share their location.

The new map offers a visual alternative to existing information sources, including Live Train Status, Journey Check, and planned engineering work, which enable them to find their train’s status, check if a route is impacted by disruption, and be aware of planned engineering work on their chosen travel date.

David Franklin, Innovation Strategy Manager at Avanti West Coast, said: “We know how important it is to our customers to have clear and live information when travelling with us. We’re always looking to find new and better ways of doing things and are delighted to innovate with Signalbox to trial this technology.

“By providing our customers with a good visual to locate their train, we hope they’ll feel more reassured, as well as have greater confidence when travelling with access to information specific to their journey at the touch of a finger.”

If the current trial is successful, the technology could be rolled out across other Avanti West Coast digital channels.

Customers who wish to track trains on their own device can visit: https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/travel-information/live-train-status/signalbox

