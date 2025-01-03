Award winning cheese maker to develop ‘cheese vending machine’

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

An award-winning Anglesey artisan cheesemaker is diversifying its farm-based business with a cheese vending machine.

Planning permission for the novel idea has been permitted for development at the Rhyd y Delyn dairy farm between Penmynydd and Rhoscefnhir, near Pentraeth.

The machine will be sited in a hut located just off the farm access track and it is hoped it could be up and running by summer.

According to the business, the development is part of an “agricultural diversification scheme” for the rural dairy enterprise, which produces its own cheese “from start to finish” on the farm.

Venture

Anglesey County Council has approved the farm’s application for the erection of a hut to house a cheese vending machine together with the creation of a car park.

Menai Jones, managing director and cheesemaker at Caws Rhyd y Delyn said they were pleased to have been given permission for the venture.

She said when the machine is up and running, it will offer a range of cheeses, depending on what is being made at the time.

It is hoped the machine will mean items are more easily available to purchase for local people and visitors.

Award winning

Caws Rhyd y Delyn cheeses have scooped several awards, including the Supreme Cheese Award at the Royal Welsh Show for its blue cheese, Mon Las.

Pedigree Holstein Friesian cows are bred on the farm and graze on the lush Anglesey pasture during the spring and summer months.

The milk then travels just 30 metres to the farm’s small modern dairy where the cheese is created.

The cheeses are made with natural ingredients, including Anglesey Halen Môn Sea Salt, which is used in Mon Las.

The cheese also won the President’s Cup, while the Farmhouse Cheddar won a Gold award and the Camembert won Best Produce of the Year at the Anglesey Tourist Awards.

All Caws Rhyd y Delyn cheese are also made using vegetarian rennet, making it suitable for vegetarians.

Sustainable

The plans state: “They are an award-winning cheese producer and family-run rural business and this proposed development would serve to provide a form of diversification to help ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of the farm, enabling them to sell their products direct to the public on site in a convenient way.

“The site forms part of the rural dairy farm at Rhyd y Delyn, which includes agricultural fields where the cows graze, as well as a small modern dairy where the cheese is produced.

“The proposed development will add to the character of the site and compliment the rural landscape and adjacent farm.

“The farm at Rhyd y Delyn already sell their cheeses at local shows and fairs around the area, as well as supplying cheese shops, like The Welsh Cheese Company.

“This proposed development would provide them with another avenue to market and sell their own products, independently, and provide an additional stream of revenue to support the farm.

“The additional income that the development would generate would help to positively impact the local business and thus benefit the local economy in a rural area, helping to ensure the long-term viability of the farming enterprise.”

Support

Menai, who is a retired history teacher, added: “People do seem to want to support local business, and are keen to buy locally made produce, we often have people coming up to the farm.

“So we hope when it is up and running the machine will help make it more easily available to buy locally and hope people will come and support it.

“We are part of a group of people who are passionate about promoting Anglesey made produce, and this is part of our efforts to diversify the dairy farm, but also to help keep cheese-making going on the island.”

