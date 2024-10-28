Award-winning Icelandic football film comes to Cardiff ahead of Iceland Nations League clash

An award-winning Icelandic football film will be screened in Cardiff on the eve of the Cymru-Iceland Nations League clash next month.

The Home Game had its Welsh premiere at the 2024 Gŵyl Wal Goch festival in Wrexham in June

Earlier this year, the film won the Audience Award at the Glasgow Film Festival, the Audience Award for Best International Documentary at Sydney Film Festival, and the Golden Whistle Award at New York’s Kicking and Screening Football Film Festival.

Lava field

The film tells the story of how locals from the village of Hellissandur in Iceland created its first football pitch in a lava field and their quest to play a cup game on it.

The film will be shown on Monday 18 November at Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff, to an audience that will include director Smari Gunn, stars of the film, delegations from the Welsh and Icelandic football associations, and festival patron Neville Southall.

Smari, who will also be taking part in a Q+A after the screening, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing The Home Game to Cardiff to warm up for the big match between Cymru and Ísland, forever connected by their parallel football adventures in 2016.

“The passion of our two nations for football and community is rich and The Home Game encompasses that with our very own Cinderella story. The film is full of heart and humour, for football fans and non-football fans alike, following a team of underdogs in the purest version of the beautiful game.

We can’t wait to share the film and get everyone in the mood for the match in Cardiff.

Feelgood film

Festival co-founder Tim Hartley said: “This is a fantastic feel-good film which shows how football can bring a whole community together.

“There are some great characters and the Icelandic landscape is stunning. Last year’s audience in Wrexham just loved it and I’m really looking forward to meeting Smari again in Cardiff. Come join us for a great night out before the big match!”

Tickets for the screening and Q&A are available from the Chapter website

