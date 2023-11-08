Award-winning Welsh fishery makes UK Top 10

An award-winning Welsh fishery has been named in the People’s Choice Top 10 for community managed green spaces in the UK.

Lliswerry Pond, a volunteer-run fishery and green space on the outskirts of Newport, is the only Green Flag Community Award winner to make this year’s list.

More than 21,000 members of the public cast their vote in this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

Green Flag Award

Lliswerry Pond was one of 2,216 UK parks and green spaces which met the standard of the Green Flag Award for 2023. The international quality standard, which is managed in Wales by Keep Wales Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Being named in the People’s Choice Top 10 in the UK is a huge achievement for any site, but to be the only Community Award winner this year is testament to the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers at Lliswerry.

“The community work tirelessly to maintain standards and ensure all who use the fishery and its surrounding green space can benefit from it. This recognition is fantastic, well done all.”

Lliswerry Pond is one of three Welsh sites to make the People’s Choice Top 10, alongside Margam Park in Neath Port Talbot and Parc Slip in Bridgend.

In what has proven to be a very successful awards season for Welsh green spaces, Green Flag’s Best of the Best awards also recognised staff and volunteers from five Green Flag sites across Wales.

These include Forest Farm in Cardiff, Bailey Hill in Mold, and Swansea Community Farm whose volunteer, Jaiden Davies, has won Best Young Volunteer of the Year.

