Award-winning Welsh gins now available at all 15 Marks & Spencer Foodhalls across Wales

Two award-winning Welsh gins which are produced in a 400-year-old castle are now available to purchase at all 15 M&S Foodhalls within Wales.

Hensol Castle Distillery is the UK’s only distillery located within a castle, set within 650 acres of the beautiful Welsh countryside.

Award-winning

Located in the cellars of the Grade-I listed Hensol Castle, Hensol Castle Distillery has been producing its own brand of gin since late 2021. In a short time, the distillery’s own gin products have gone on to win numerous awards and can now be found on the shelves of 15 M&S Foodhalls around Wales.

The two award-winning flavours now available to purchase in M&S are: Blood Orange Zest Gin (40% ABV) and Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus Gin (40% ABV) at RRP of £30 per 70cl bottle.

The craft distillery also offers Hensol Castle Welsh Dry Gin, available online and in all major Tesco, Asda and Morrisons supermarkets around Wales, and in recent months has launched a brand-new Hensol Castle Black Gin, made with black muscat grapes picked from the botanical garden at Hensol Castle, black cherries and blackberries.

Best in the west

In 2023, the Hensol Castle Welsh Dry Gin was crowned the Best in Country at the World Gin Awards, and shortly after was awarded Best in Wales by The Gin Guide Awards. In addition to this, the distillery’s Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus gin came out on top in the Flavoured Gin category for The Gin Guide, and the Blood Orange Zest received silver in the World Gin award.

Stephanie Metson – Marketing Manager of Hensol Castle Distillery, said: “2023 was our most successful year to date, with a number of supermarket placements announced and the launch of a new gin, alongside our very own Spiced Rum range – Judge Jenkins.

“We’re incredibly excited to be starting 2024 with the news that some of our gins are now available to purchase in M&S and hope that customers to the store love the flavours that our distiller has hand-crafted.

“The global gin market is expected to hit a value of $20.17bn by 2028; this goes to show just how much people all around the world love gin, unique flavours and creating their own delicious concoctions. We hope that people will continue to love our gin just as much as we do.”

