Baby girl freezes to death overnight in Gaza

The father of three-week-old Sila Mahmoud al-Faseeh wrapped her in a blanket to try to keep her warm in their tent in the Muwasi area outside Khan Younis, but it was not enough, he told The Associated Press (AP).

Mahmoud al-Faseeh, said the tent was not sealed from the wind and the ground was cold, as temperatures on Tuesday night dropped to 9C.

Muwasi is a desolate area of dunes and farmland on Gaza’s Mediterranean coast.

“It was very cold overnight and as adults we couldn’t even take it. We couldn’t stay warm,” he said.

Sila woke up crying three times overnight and in the morning they found her unresponsive, her body stiff, he said.

“She was like wood,” said Mr al-Faseeh.

They rushed her to a field hospital where doctors tried to revive her, but her lungs had already deteriorated.

Images of Sila taken by the AP showed the little girl with purple lips, her pale skin blotchy.

Ahmed al-Farra, director of the children’s ward at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, confirmed that the baby died of hypothermia.

He said two other babies – one three days old, the other a month old – had been brought to the hospital over the past 48 hours after dying of hypothermia.