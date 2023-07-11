Baby hit by car outside hospital died of traumatic brain injuries, inquest hears

A baby who was hit by a car outside a hospital died of severe traumatic brain injuries, an inquest hearing has heard.

Mabli Cariad Hall was eight months old when she was struck by a white BMW car while in her pram at the front entrance of Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire on June 21.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but died in the early hours of Sunday, June 25.

At an inquest opening on Tuesday, acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Paul Bennett said: “I extend my sincere condolences to Mabli’s parents and also to her grandparents who are here this morning.

“And to say how sorry I am that we have to meet in such difficult and tragic circumstances for you and the family.”

Emergency call

Coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan told the hearing: “At 11.50am on Wednesday, June 21 2023, police received an emergency telephone call reporting a collision involving a car and pedestrians having occurred on an unclassified road in front of the main entrance to Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire.

“Mabli Cariad Hall, date of birth September 27 2022 and from Neath, West Glamorgan, was one of the pedestrians involved.

“Mabli had been in her pram at the time of the collision.

“She was taken to the Withybush emergency department before being transferred to Cardiff hospital and later transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, life was sadly pronounced extinct by Dr Jerome at 1.25am on Sunday June 25 2023.

“The cause of death provided is that of severe traumatic brain injury.”

“Police have launched a full investigation and inquiries are ongoing,” she added.

Adjourned

Mr Bennett adjourned the inquest until January 25 2024 pending the outcome of the police investigation.

In a tribute issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, Mabli’s parents Rob and Gwen Hall said their baby girl was “adored” by them and her siblings.

They said: “We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli.

“She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life.

“We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her.”

They added: “We would like to thank everyone who tried to help us at such a tragic time; the people who were there when it happened, the emergency services who came to our aid and the amazing staff at Withybush, the Heath in Cardiff and Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“Their strength and support allowed us to focus on Mabli.”

Dyfed-Powys Police previously said the driver of the BMW involved in the crash had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people injured in the crash were identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian. Both were later discharged from hospital.

