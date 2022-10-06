Support our Nation today - please donate here
Cool new interactive map shows how popular baby names are in every part of Wales – check out your area

06 Oct 2022 3 minute read
Baby. Picture by Ben_Kerckx.

A new interactive map shows you how popular the most common names are in every parts of Wales – based on the latest data from the Office of National Statistics.

Noah and Olivia kept their places as the most popular boys’ and girls’ baby names in Wales in 2021 – but that popularity wasn’t evenly distributed across the country.

Noah was the most or the join most popular name in 12 of Wales’ 22 local authorities, with Olivia in the top spot in eight.

But some local authorities had their own unique names in the top spot, such as Tomi in Ceredigion and Myles in Merthyr Tydfil.

Cadi was the most popular name in Gwynedd and, surprisingly, Delilah in Ceredigion. Perhaps they had been listening to a lot of Tom Jones.

All the data by the ONS including the interactive maps embedded below can be found here.

Here are the top names for boys by local authority in Wales:

Local authority Name Number (each)
Isle of Anglesey Jac, Leo, Noah 6
Gwynedd Arthur 11
Conwy Freddie, Noah 9
Denbighshire Noah 10
Flintshire Noah 19
Wrexham Noah 12
Ceredigion Tomi 7
Pembrokeshire Charlie 11
Carmarthenshire Noah, Oliver 14
Swansea Oliver 16
Neath Port Talbot Noah 20
Bridgend Noah 19
Vale of Glamorgan Noah 18
Cardiff Noah 27
Rhondda Cynon Taf Noah 19
Caerphilly Noah 26
Blaenau Gwent Noah 11
Torfaen Theo 11
Monmouthshire Thomas 10
Newport Oliver 17
Powys Charlie 13
Merthyr Tydfil Myles 8

Have a look at the most popular boys’ names here:

And here are the top names for girls by local authority in Wales:

Local authority Name Number (each)
Isle of Anglesey Efa, Erin, Evie, Mia 5
Gwynedd Cadi 11
Conwy Amelia 10
Denbighshire Ava, Ella, Florence, Grace, Isla, Mia, Willow 6
Flintshire Charlotte, Olivia 11
Wrexham Olivia 10
Ceredigion Delilah 4
Pembrokeshire Phoebe 9
Carmarthenshire Olivia 11
Swansea Amelia 19
Neath Port Talbot Amelia 11
Bridgend Olivia 9
Vale of Glamorgan Amelia 12
Cardiff Amelia, Sofia 18
Rhondda Cynon Taf Olivia 17
Caerphilly Ivy 14
Blaenau Gwent Olivia 8
Torfaen Mila, Olivia 8
Monmouthshire Isabelle 8
Newport Amelia 16
Powys Evie, Grace, Lily, Olivia, Sienna 8
Merthyr Tydfil Grace, Lottie 5

Have a look at the most popular girls’ names here:

All-Wales

Across Wales, Noah, Oliver, Arthur, Theo and Leo were the most popular names for boys, and Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Freya and Ivy the top five for girls.

The most popular names with a Welsh origin include Osian, Dylan and Ellis. Idris, Tomi and Gruffydd also scraped the top 100.

Alys, Seren, Ffion and Eira also made the top 50 names for girls.

These were the most popular names across Wales as a whole:

Boys’ names

1 Noah

2 Oliver

3 Arthur

4 Theo

5 Leo

6 Charlie

7 Archie

8 George

9 Jack

10 Oscar

11 Finley

12 Freddie

13 Tommy

14 Jacob

15 Alfie

16 Harry

17 Osian

18 Roman

19 Elijah

20 Theodore

 

Girls’ names

1 Olivia

2 Amelia

3 Isla

4 Freya

5 Ivy

5 Rosie

7 Ava

8 Grace

9 Lily

10 Evie

11 Mia

12 Ella

13 Elsie

14 Willow

15 Florence

16 Daisy

17 Evelyn

18 Phoebe

19 Millie

20 Erin

