Cool new interactive map shows how popular baby names are in every part of Wales – check out your area

A new interactive map shows you how popular the most common names are in every parts of Wales – based on the latest data from the Office of National Statistics.

Noah and Olivia kept their places as the most popular boys’ and girls’ baby names in Wales in 2021 – but that popularity wasn’t evenly distributed across the country.

Noah was the most or the join most popular name in 12 of Wales’ 22 local authorities, with Olivia in the top spot in eight.

But some local authorities had their own unique names in the top spot, such as Tomi in Ceredigion and Myles in Merthyr Tydfil.

Cadi was the most popular name in Gwynedd and, surprisingly, Delilah in Ceredigion. Perhaps they had been listening to a lot of Tom Jones.

All the data by the ONS including the interactive maps embedded below can be found here.

Here are the top names for boys by local authority in Wales:

Local authority Name Number (each) Isle of Anglesey Jac, Leo, Noah 6 Gwynedd Arthur 11 Conwy Freddie, Noah 9 Denbighshire Noah 10 Flintshire Noah 19 Wrexham Noah 12 Ceredigion Tomi 7 Pembrokeshire Charlie 11 Carmarthenshire Noah, Oliver 14 Swansea Oliver 16 Neath Port Talbot Noah 20 Bridgend Noah 19 Vale of Glamorgan Noah 18 Cardiff Noah 27 Rhondda Cynon Taf Noah 19 Caerphilly Noah 26 Blaenau Gwent Noah 11 Torfaen Theo 11 Monmouthshire Thomas 10 Newport Oliver 17 Powys Charlie 13 Merthyr Tydfil Myles 8

Have a look at the most popular boys’ names here:

And here are the top names for girls by local authority in Wales:

Local authority Name Number (each) Isle of Anglesey Efa, Erin, Evie, Mia 5 Gwynedd Cadi 11 Conwy Amelia 10 Denbighshire Ava, Ella, Florence, Grace, Isla, Mia, Willow 6 Flintshire Charlotte, Olivia 11 Wrexham Olivia 10 Ceredigion Delilah 4 Pembrokeshire Phoebe 9 Carmarthenshire Olivia 11 Swansea Amelia 19 Neath Port Talbot Amelia 11 Bridgend Olivia 9 Vale of Glamorgan Amelia 12 Cardiff Amelia, Sofia 18 Rhondda Cynon Taf Olivia 17 Caerphilly Ivy 14 Blaenau Gwent Olivia 8 Torfaen Mila, Olivia 8 Monmouthshire Isabelle 8 Newport Amelia 16 Powys Evie, Grace, Lily, Olivia, Sienna 8 Merthyr Tydfil Grace, Lottie 5

Have a look at the most popular girls’ names here:

All-Wales

Across Wales, Noah, Oliver, Arthur, Theo and Leo were the most popular names for boys, and Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Freya and Ivy the top five for girls.

The most popular names with a Welsh origin include Osian, Dylan and Ellis. Idris, Tomi and Gruffydd also scraped the top 100.

Alys, Seren, Ffion and Eira also made the top 50 names for girls.

These were the most popular names across Wales as a whole:

Boys’ names

1 Noah

2 Oliver

3 Arthur

4 Theo

5 Leo

6 Charlie

7 Archie

8 George

9 Jack

10 Oscar

11 Finley

12 Freddie

13 Tommy

14 Jacob

15 Alfie

16 Harry

17 Osian

18 Roman

19 Elijah

20 Theodore

Girls’ names

1 Olivia

2 Amelia

3 Isla

4 Freya

5 Ivy

5 Rosie

7 Ava

8 Grace

9 Lily

10 Evie

11 Mia

12 Ella

13 Elsie

14 Willow

15 Florence

16 Daisy

17 Evelyn

18 Phoebe

19 Millie

20 Erin

