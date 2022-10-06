Cool new interactive map shows how popular baby names are in every part of Wales – check out your area
A new interactive map shows you how popular the most common names are in every parts of Wales – based on the latest data from the Office of National Statistics.
Noah and Olivia kept their places as the most popular boys’ and girls’ baby names in Wales in 2021 – but that popularity wasn’t evenly distributed across the country.
Noah was the most or the join most popular name in 12 of Wales’ 22 local authorities, with Olivia in the top spot in eight.
But some local authorities had their own unique names in the top spot, such as Tomi in Ceredigion and Myles in Merthyr Tydfil.
Cadi was the most popular name in Gwynedd and, surprisingly, Delilah in Ceredigion. Perhaps they had been listening to a lot of Tom Jones.
All the data by the ONS including the interactive maps embedded below can be found here.
Here are the top names for boys by local authority in Wales:
|Local authority
|Name
|Number (each)
|Isle of Anglesey
|Jac, Leo, Noah
|6
|Gwynedd
|Arthur
|11
|Conwy
|Freddie, Noah
|9
|Denbighshire
|Noah
|10
|Flintshire
|Noah
|19
|Wrexham
|Noah
|12
|Ceredigion
|Tomi
|7
|Pembrokeshire
|Charlie
|11
|Carmarthenshire
|Noah, Oliver
|14
|Swansea
|Oliver
|16
|Neath Port Talbot
|Noah
|20
|Bridgend
|Noah
|19
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Noah
|18
|Cardiff
|Noah
|27
|Rhondda Cynon Taf
|Noah
|19
|Caerphilly
|Noah
|26
|Blaenau Gwent
|Noah
|11
|Torfaen
|Theo
|11
|Monmouthshire
|Thomas
|10
|Newport
|Oliver
|17
|Powys
|Charlie
|13
|Merthyr Tydfil
|Myles
|8
Have a look at the most popular boys’ names here:
And here are the top names for girls by local authority in Wales:
|Local authority
|Name
|Number (each)
|Isle of Anglesey
|Efa, Erin, Evie, Mia
|5
|Gwynedd
|Cadi
|11
|Conwy
|Amelia
|10
|Denbighshire
|Ava, Ella, Florence, Grace, Isla, Mia, Willow
|6
|Flintshire
|Charlotte, Olivia
|11
|Wrexham
|Olivia
|10
|Ceredigion
|Delilah
|4
|Pembrokeshire
|Phoebe
|9
|Carmarthenshire
|Olivia
|11
|Swansea
|Amelia
|19
|Neath Port Talbot
|Amelia
|11
|Bridgend
|Olivia
|9
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Amelia
|12
|Cardiff
|Amelia, Sofia
|18
|Rhondda Cynon Taf
|Olivia
|17
|Caerphilly
|Ivy
|14
|Blaenau Gwent
|Olivia
|8
|Torfaen
|Mila, Olivia
|8
|Monmouthshire
|Isabelle
|8
|Newport
|Amelia
|16
|Powys
|Evie, Grace, Lily, Olivia, Sienna
|8
|Merthyr Tydfil
|Grace, Lottie
|5
Have a look at the most popular girls’ names here:
All-Wales
Across Wales, Noah, Oliver, Arthur, Theo and Leo were the most popular names for boys, and Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Freya and Ivy the top five for girls.
The most popular names with a Welsh origin include Osian, Dylan and Ellis. Idris, Tomi and Gruffydd also scraped the top 100.
Alys, Seren, Ffion and Eira also made the top 50 names for girls.
These were the most popular names across Wales as a whole:
Boys’ names
1 Noah
2 Oliver
3 Arthur
4 Theo
5 Leo
6 Charlie
7 Archie
8 George
9 Jack
10 Oscar
11 Finley
12 Freddie
13 Tommy
14 Jacob
15 Alfie
16 Harry
17 Osian
18 Roman
19 Elijah
20 Theodore
Girls’ names
1 Olivia
2 Amelia
3 Isla
4 Freya
5 Ivy
5 Rosie
7 Ava
8 Grace
9 Lily
10 Evie
11 Mia
12 Ella
13 Elsie
14 Willow
15 Florence
16 Daisy
17 Evelyn
18 Phoebe
19 Millie
20 Erin
