Baby taken to hospital after dog attack in Caerphilly

A five-month-old baby has been taken to hospital after a dog attack.

Gwent Police said the baby suffered non-life threatening injuries and the dog has been seized by officers.

Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to an address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, at around 9.10am on Saturday after reports of the attack.

No other animals were involved.

Chief Inspector Laura Bartley said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

