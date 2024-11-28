Backbench mental health bill withdrawn

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

A Senedd member called for reform of the way the Welsh Parliament handles backbench legislation after pulling a mental health bill that received cross-party support.

James Evans announced the withdrawal of his standards of care bill, which aimed to replace outdated mental health legislation, in a statement to the Senedd on November 27.

The Conservative called for change to processes for backbench bills, which are proposed by Senedd members who are not part of the Welsh Government.

Mr Evans, who represents Brecon and Radnorshire, won a ballot to introduce the legislation and Senedd members unanimously backed the bill at the first stage in December 2023.

But, withdrawing the bill, he warned backbenchers face extremely difficult challenges in introducing legislation that is fit for purpose and serves people across Wales.

‘Defective’

He said: “A guiding principle for me, since I’ve come here, is that we shouldn’t introduce legislation … that is defective and that I don’t think meets the needs of the people we serve. So, for that reason, I’ve decided to withdraw my bill.”

The Senedd has not passed a backbench bill since legislation on safe nurse staffing levels, which was introduced by the Liberal Democrats’ Kirsty Williams in 2013.

Warning the bill would take two years or more to develop, Mr Evans said: “Not many of us come into the Senedd with fully fledged law written, done, and all the regulation-making done around it – it simply doesn’t happen ….

“We’re not the government, we don’t have all the civil servants and the expertise but I do think it is something … we really do need to look at – how we improve this process.”

Mr Evans also pointed to the new UK Government bringing forward a mental health bill, saying it is important that parts of the legislation work on a Wales-and-England basis.

‘Deficiencies’

He urged the new “future Senedd committee”, which is examining reforms for the next term from 2026, to look into greater opportunities for backbench legislation.

Sarah Murphy, Wales’ mental health minister, was disappointed by the withdrawal of the bill but hopeful many of its aims will be achieved through the UK legislation.

Plaid Cymru’s Mabon ap Gwynfor similarly regretted withdrawal of the Welsh bill, saying it was a significant step forward in addressing serious deficiencies in mental health law.

Warning the Senedd too often falls short in living up to the promises of devolution, he added: “It shouldn’t be the height of our ambition here to simply wait for Westminster.”

Elin Jones, the speaker or Llywydd, said the Senedd’s business committee will be beginning a review of legislative processes at its meeting on December 3.

